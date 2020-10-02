Top Tweets on Broncos Win, World's Dumbest Quarterback Controversy

Quarterback Brett Rypien during a post-game interview following the Denver Broncos' 37-28 victory over the New York Jets.

For once, the Denver Broncos weren't predictable. The squad is excellent at humiliating itself on national television, so a fourth consecutive loss during the October 1 Thursday Night Football matchup against the woeful New York Jets seemed predestined, particularly given that the starting quarterback was Brett Rypien, an undrafted Boise State alum whose main claim to fame is being the nephew of Super Bowl-winning Washington standout Mark Rypien.

Somehow, though, Denver managed to come out on top of a 37-28 score, likely guaranteeing the pink slipping of Jets head coach and ex-Broncos assistant Adam Gase. But even though the 0-4 Jets appear to be the worst team in the NFL right now, Mile High City diehards unwilling to give up on a season that already seems doomed responded to the victory on Twitter by debating who the outfit's QB going forward should be: Rypien; backup Jeff Driskel, whom the Boise boy replaced; newly signed veteran and The Good Place punchline Blake Bortles; or supposed future-of-the-franchise Drew Lock, who recover from his latest injury within a few weeks.

If this seems a bit like trying to decide which of the Three Stooges is likeliest to cure cancer (my money's on Curly), you're not wrong.

Rypien, for his part, showed plenty of spunk and an ability to hurl the ball deep downfield that has been lacking in his predecessors. But he also displayed a proclivity for rookie mistakes capable of provoking coronaries, as epitomized by his three (count 'em, three) interceptions: the first on a ball he was actually trying to toss away, the last two, including a pick six, on hurls to receivers so blanketed by multiple defenders that the tableau could have passed for a slumber party. If the Jets' defense hadn't otherwise been as porous as a screen door, and if NYJ signal caller Sam Darnold displayed the slightest competence for longer than a few seconds at a time, Denver would still be winless. Period.

Now, however, Broncos fans are blessed with a sporting weekend during which they don't have to worry about a frustrating loss ruining their viewing pleasure. The collective will next take the field on October 11 versus the Cam Newton-led New England Patriots, giving social media lovers loads of opportunities to hash over whether Rypien, Bortles, Driskel or a certain free agent quarterback who remains available to any team willing to take a chance on a controversial figure will give the team the best chance to score a second W in a row.

Here are our picks for the most memorable starters for this conversation.

If Driskel got another game, Rypien deserves another one too. — Carlos Valdez (@capncarlos) October 2, 2020

broncos didn’t blow it against the poverty jets playoff push starts now pic.twitter.com/p4tkmfQPZd — brett rypien elite szn (@Queasynade) October 2, 2020

Jets' defense makes Broncos' Brett Rypien look like his Super Bowl uncle https://t.co/ZHdrltMbwp pic.twitter.com/R2HH0mTylT — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 2, 2020

Brett Rypien, on a short week where he basically didn’t practice, made his first start and won. Yes, 3 picks. But that’s still not bad all things considered... however the jets lost to our third string QB and broncos scored 37. Yikes. #BroncosCountry — Clint Askins (@clintaskins) October 2, 2020

I don’t think it’s hyperbole to state that the Broncos would definitely be 3-1 if Rypien came in for Lock in week 2 and probably 4-0. — JB “America's #1 Brett Rypien Fan” Cooter (@JBCooter_Alt) October 2, 2020

No disrespect to Brett Rypien, but he threw three INTS vs two TDS. #MelvinGordon had 107 Yds & Two TDs; but the #ESPN Headline says that Rypien led The Broncos to victory. Tired narrative. Time for #CHANGE in The #NFL — BackNTheDayIWould’ve... (@AllahMagnetic) October 2, 2020

When John Elway retired the Broncos had a hard time finding that “franchise QB” Manning retired and there back to square one again! I’m not buying into this Brett Rypien hype just yet. — Cristian Miranda-Lavalle (@cognacpapi530) October 2, 2020

Brett Rypien looking at Lock after his 2 TD 3 INT game and getting that W pic.twitter.com/SD3EWsEp2c — Troy King FF (@TKingMode) October 2, 2020

So who starts week 5 Rypien, Driskel or Bortles? Seems more likely Rypien starts and Bortles is the backup since they had already benched Driskel. Man i wish Lock was healthy by next weekend. — Eli Compani (@Elicompani94) October 2, 2020

Anyone who thinks Rypien is the future over Lock should just read this tweet. It should make you change your mind, tbh https://t.co/MpKB9PaOJ6 — Steven Kriz (@skrizPO) October 2, 2020

Rypien stepped up. BUT three interceptions? He looks rushed in the pocket which isn’t his fault but Drew Lock could stand in there while the pockets collapsing and still get a decent throw out to Sutton or jeudy. Can’t wait for Drew to come back! — Nate Marrero (@marrero815) October 2, 2020

Brett Rypien is a solid backup QB prospect over Jeff Driskel. I'm hoping Drew Lock gets back sooner than later. #BroncosCountry — Keith Banks (@KeithBanks85) October 2, 2020

If you just signed Blake Bortles and your QB elevated from the practice squad struggled a bit against the Jets defense then you have to start Bortles against the Patriots because if you put in Rypien he'll be seeing ghosts like Darnold did last season against the Patriots defense — UnadulteredYetRespectable (@Opinionsarenot1) October 2, 2020

I said this on @NickKosmider's Athletic post about Rypien yesterday. Think Rypien had a reasonable debut (and wouldn't be in a hurry to bench him for Bortles) but certainly needs to work on staring down receivers. pic.twitter.com/E2cv2ay5GB — Andrew Nesbitt (@Nezy1909) October 2, 2020

Uh... Rypien can’t be the backup... he’s not good enough. It’ll be Bortles next week. https://t.co/02MYx6dOg6 — Keenan Mumma (@hoosiermumma) October 2, 2020

Brett Rypien better start next week. Bortles sucks and know what he is. Let the young guy play. — Henry Elizondo (@HenryElizondo9) October 2, 2020

The @Broncos won’t play Blake Bortles. But Rypien has 3 picks, including one pick 6, and missed wide open receivers. Come on, Blake can do that — Rook Troise (@TheRook22) October 2, 2020

