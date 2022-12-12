Broncos Twitter Debate After Chiefs Loss: Are Moral Victories Real or BS?

Then again, Hackett isn't the only one trying to find a glimmer of sunshine within the angry bank of thunderclouds that is the Broncos' horrific 2022-2023 campaign. Plenty of fans and pundits alike on Twitter have pointed out that Denver didn't lay down and die after falling behind Patrick Mahomes and company 27-0 in the first half. Likewise, they've noted that the 28 points put up by embattled quarterback Russell Wilson and backup Brett Rypien, who stepped in after Russ sustained a conclusion from a head-first dive for a key first down, is the most the Broncos have managed this season, as well as nine more than in the previous two games combined. And they're celebrating that the Men in Orange showed resolve to the bitter end even though their dreams of a playoff run went the way of all flesh a month ago.
However, such efforts to brand another Broncos failure as a moral victory haven't been universally embraced — and they shouldn't be. The Chiefs could have clinched the AFC West crown last night had their victory been paired with a flop by the Los Angeles Chargers, and while that didn't happen (L.A. bested the Miami Dolphins 23-17), no one doubts that they'll do so shortly. As a result, they had little incentive to show off and show out against an opponent they've dominated for the better part of seven years; the triumph yesterday was the franchise's fourteenth consecutive over Denver. That KC managed to hold off the Broncos was the biggest surprise since the last breath you took.
Also noteworthy: The three touchdown catches snagged by wide receiver Jerry Jeudy could easily have not happened, since he bumped a referee during a temper tantrum that preceded his trips to the end zone — the sort of behavior that typically results in a player getting tossed.
Even so, those Twitter users still paying attention were clearly torn over whether to focus on the fact that they still took the L home. Here are our picks for the twenty most memorable examples:
Number 20:
#ChiefsKingdom , trust me it is better than MORAL VICTORY MONDAY, which is what Broncos Country is ridin' with today!!! Who agrees? pic.twitter.com/RXxgaBHlyO— ChiefsatWar (@Chiefsatwar) December 12, 2022
Number 19:
Nobody really wants a “moral victory,” but in a lot of ways, that’s what the Broncos got Sunday.— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 12, 2022
More @1043TheFan: https://t.co/zBW8u3KLFt
Number 18:
It will be a 100% a moral victory if it changed a mentality. Broncos gotta remember how to win again and expect it of themselves. Today might of helped.— Bridget (@denbron77) December 12, 2022
Number 17:
"The Broncos lost but...they put up such a fight, a helluva fight" or any variation therein means squat.— Silently_Scream (@GameBoomBoomNow) December 12, 2022
Moral victories mean shit.
Sick of the losing mentality of this team & I've been a fan since I was a little tike.
Save your "moral victory" narrative. pic.twitter.com/mTC1kAanjF
Number 16:
A moral victory but #Broncos played football today and there were playmakers and I can see with a new coach, some light. Get better @DangeRussWilson. That was some good play and I say go for Munchak. He can get another shot and he can help fix the line. Why not? #BroncosCountry https://t.co/lLV00Z3mKh— Zack Ellafy (@ZackE89) December 12, 2022
Number 15:
You're claiming moral victory?— Andrew Hoelsken (@ahoelsken) December 12, 2022
So glad I didn't watch. This organization has turned into one of the worst run teams in professional sports.
Embarrassing.
Number 14:
Don’t give me a moral victory or strong effort. After many years of losing to the Chiefs, I only care about the #Broncos finding a way to beat them— Smirking Dad (@jwlantz) December 12, 2022
Number 13:
Today‘s game was a moral victory. Broncos actually looked like a football team.— Gigi (303) (@GinaSinopoli1) December 12, 2022
Number 12:
Never thought I would see the broncos fans happy with a “ moral victory” after losing to the chiefs for the 14th time in a row— AJ BROWN (@ayeeeejayyy75) December 12, 2022
Number 11:
Moral victory rite??? Fuck that. Loss is a loss and this team is a fucking mess of a joke— Rob White (@RobWhit40210841) December 12, 2022
Number 10:
The best they’ve looked all year. We were competitive. I’ll take that small moral victory. #broncos— Nicole (@Nicole80017) December 12, 2022
Number 9:
Moral victory for @Broncos lol— PRiMETIME SNOOP (@PRiMETIMESNOOP_) December 12, 2022
Number 8:
Not a moral victory guy, but THAT was a moral victory….— Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) December 12, 2022
Broncos Country needed a reason to have hope and Russ gave it the them.
Prayers for his health
Number 7:
'
They still suck and will continue to suck for another 5 years. What a dumpster fire. And don’t give me this moral victory crap. The refs bailed them out or it would have been a blowout.— richard barnes (@Rbarnes85) December 12, 2022
Number 6:
The Broncos have at least *seemed* disinterested at times this season, so to see them battle the way they did was refreshing. The season is over. Moral victories are all that remain.— Dog's Life Media (@DogsLifeMedia22) December 12, 2022
Number 5:
Broncos lead the league in moral victories…— A Random Guy (@iGodit) December 12, 2022
Number 4:
Moral victories are for losing cultures, and the Broncos are that.— Tsax95 (@tsax95) December 12, 2022
Number 3:
He's wrong. As broncos fans, we take moral victories, since this team is garbage. Simmons has never beaten the Chiefs in his career, so he's really in no place to talk.— Chris Jachimiak (@chrisjachimiak) December 12, 2022
Number 2:
Yep - broncos fan. I don’t want to hear about moral victories tonight— Depressed Broncos Zoomer (@boomer_zoomer_) December 12, 2022
Number 1:
I don’t do moral victories.. You either win or lose and today the Broncos lose yet again smh— LIUAKI LAOLAO JR (@LiuWalkItOut) December 12, 2022