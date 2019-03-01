Denver City Attorney Will Revamp "Rigid" Property Seizure Ordinance

A Denver ordinance that even some judges say is too "rigid" could soon get an update. City Attorney Kristin Bronson says her office is revising Denver's nuisance abatement ordinance and will submit its final draft to a Denver City Council committee for consideration sometime mid-March.

"It is an ordinance, of course, that we use and refer to on a regular basis, and what our prosecution team has heard was a fair amount of frustration on the part of people involved in the process — prosecutors themselves and some of our county court judges," Bronson says.

The ordinance lays out the circumstances in which property that police think facilitated a nuisance — everything from a dirty pool to solicitation — can be seized or even auctioned off. Suspects don't need to be found guilty for their property to be taken, and culpability isn't necessarily based on whoever committed the nuisance; registered owners of the property — a car in which a drug deal occurred, for example — are subject to the penalties, which include mandatory minimum fines.