Mayor Hancock Asks Congress to Approve Marijuana Banking

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is continuing his pledge to support Denver's marijuana industry, sending a public letter to the United States Congress in support of marijuana banking reform.

Because they are illegal at the federal level, marijuana businesses have an extremely hard time finding financial institutions that will offer them banking accounts, loans or other financial services upon which other industries rely. Colorado Congressman Ed Perlmutter has been pushing a marijuana banking reform bill for six years: the SAFE Banking Act, which received its first hearing earlier this month with the House Financial Services Committee. Ahead of a vote in the committee, Hancock sent a letter to the committee chairman, New York Congressman Gregory Meeks, on Wednesday, February 27, in support of the bill.

Although he wasn't in favor of Colorado's recreational legalization measure in 2012, Hancock tells Meeks the "vast majority" of Denver's pot businesses have complied with and have made positive contributions to the city.

Continue Reading

Marijuana Deals Near You

"Denver has issued 1,093 cannabis business licenses," Hancock writes. "More than $32 million dollars in marijuana tax revenue is projected for our city from marijuana sales in 2019. Opening financial services to the cannabis industry could reduce the opportunity and motive for crime in what is currently a cash-based industry. It would also improve the ability of the federal government to audit tax receipts and allow for the legalized markets to reduce unnecessary financial expenses for the cannabis industry, potentially leading to additional pay for the many employees working in this industry.

"Additionally, billions of dollars in deposits nationwide would strengthen the country’s financial sector," he continues. "The vast majority of Denver’s cannabis businesses have complied with our rules and regulations, and the industry has made meaningful contributions to supporting a strong and safe market in the Mile High City."

The first hearing for the bill didn't include witness testimony on the measure's behalf from any Colorado entities, but Hancock writes in the letter that he would gladly testify at the next hearing if asked, as well as talk about social equity in the burgeoning industry.

"I am happy to offer my testimony in person or in writing to your committee so the facts about marijuana in America can be accurately portrayed from a mayor who has overseen the complete history of legalized recreational marijuana from the beginning. I’d also be happy to address our work to bring equity to the cannabis market, so more minorities can have a place in the industry, which could be advanced with financial lending opportunities available," he concludes.

Hancock has increased his involvement in marijuana policy matters in the past year. In 2018, he directed some marijuana tax revenue to affordable-housing projects in the city and helped create a national mayoral coalition to lobby for federal marijuana reform. Earlier this year, his administration partnered with city and district attorney offices to create an expungement program for low-level pot convictions. And in March, Hancock is scheduled to talk with rapper Bun B about the effects of marijuana legalization on a city.

Find his full letter to Meeks below: