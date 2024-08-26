Denver Considering Citywide Rezoning Effort for More Accessory Dwelling Units

click to enlarge A map shows where Denver currently allows ADUs, with most of the ADU-friendly areas being closer to downtown. A new proposal would allow ADUs citywide. Courtesy of the City of Denver

From 2010 to November 2023, the city of Denver permitted 560 ADUs, mostly in central, northwest and south-central Denver, the city council presentation added



Hinds said that most of these were built by people who could afford a consultant to help them navigate the tricky permitting process.



"Many times, someone who wants to build an ADU has to hire a consultant who's an expert in zoning and also an expert in the rezoning process," he said during the town hall. "Most of the people who have applied for ADUs in the last several years are more affluent, and that's not okay. We should have the ability to have ADUs throughout the city."

ADUs are only allowed in areas that are zoned residential, but about 36 percent of Denver's land area is zoned residential and still doesn't allow ADUs, according to the city. A swath of these neighborhoods banning ADUs runs across Denver's south and east sides, from Harvey Park to Washington Park to Montbello.

The expectation with the rezoning is that Denver residents will build a few dozen more ADUs than average each year and create "gentle density," Hinds explained. He doesn't think that ADUs will overrun Denver, however.



"When we look at other cities that have changed their regulations to allow for more ADUs, there isn't this massive swarm of ADUs," he added. "If we pass this, will there be a million ADUs in the city? If Denver is anything like the cities that have done this, the answer is no, and that's because of the cost."