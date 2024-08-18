Readers: Denver Is Becoming So Unaffordable I Might Have to Leave

Nita Gonzales, the oldest daughter of iconic Chicano activist Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzales and an outspoken critic herself, told the mayor that she has been building an ADU for a year and a half, and it will be the only thing that keeps her in Denver. But the process has been pricy, and she wants the city to pour more resources into helping residents through it.
"It is very difficult for me to get the refinancing to build an ADU that me and my husband will age in place in so that my daughter, who's a teacher, can live in my house.That's what we would like to do. That's how we're going to afford to stay in Denver," she said. "You'd better figure out how to use your bully pulpit to bring those finances to the table."
In their comments on the Westword Facebook post, other residents have plenty to say about the city's efforts regarding ADUs...and affordability in general. Says Joni:
Something needs to be done. This city is becoming so unaffordable I might have to leave.Responds John:
Oh, my, I overextended myself and my credit, I cant afford my house unless I rent. Sounds like a bad business plan to me. Or something is broken.Adds Leenie:
That is BS!! You already have the house — get a roommate or two if you want residual income. You don’t need to build a tiny home in your even tinier backyard. They are ugly and will remain unkempt. I personally would never buy a home with one.Counters Audrey:
…never mind housing prices have doubled (along with property taxes, homeowner's insurance and building supplies) in less than a decade. Let's just assume it’s people overextending their credit the mortgage company qualified them for instead.Comments Mikiumi:
ADUs are in demand for homeowners and the city. Rental capacity is increased and so is the offset for the increased costs of living for the homeowners, hopefully allowing professionals and average workers to be able to remain in an increasingly unaffordable Denver.
However, that means becoming a landlord or doubling and tripling up. There was a program of funding to build these ADUs. it comes with limits and standards and the more people involved the more costly it becomes. Many homeowners have been forced to rent out their guest rooms these last few years. That is still not enough to house everyone or enough availability to allow businesses to hire and grow
The complaint that really gets the ear of the Mayor? Businesses can't hire or grow if their prospective hires can’t find or afford a place to live on what they are offering and they do not want to pay more to attract talent because that isn’t in the Forengi rules for acquisition...of profit.
Notes Eric:
Wah! City of Denver! Fund me! Fund me! Give me some money!Offers Kip:
Y'know what'd make living in Denver MORE possible? Establishing rent as a function of square feet and median household income. Yeah, set rents like you set the price of electricity.Replies Dave:
There is legitimate evidence that price controls frequently have long term negative consequences that are worse than the problem they solved. Denver's condo defect law has resulted in too few condos being built and the supply is dramatically low.What do you think of Denver's housing situation? What should Mayor Johnston do? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].