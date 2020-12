COVID-19 Hospitalizations Double in Most Denver Neighborhoods

In recent weeks, data related to COVID-19 in Colorado as a whole and Denver in particular has been dipping modestly — but a tremendous amount of damage continues to be done to lives and communities. Case in point: Over the past two months, the number of hospitalizations has at least doubled in the majority of Denver neighborhoods.

This sad reality is documented in statistics on the Denver COVID-19 Data Summary page maintained by Denver Public Health. Comparing numbers updated late on December 17 with those from October 20, included in our previous update on this metric, show that hospitalization rates increased in 77 of the city's 78 official neighborhoods — the sole exception being Auraria, which has thus far avoided both hospitalizations and deaths from the novel coronavirus.

And often, these increases haven't been small.

On October 20, no Denver neighborhood had a hospitalization rate of more than 5 per 100,000 people. Now, 23 of them do. For example, Capitol Hill has gone from 12 hospitalizations to 26 per 100,000, Belcaro from 0 to 13, Marston from 6 to 23), Hampden South from 12 to 39, ad Central Park (formerly Stapleton) from 23 to 56 — and that's just the beginning.

COVID-19's disproportionate impact on communities of color is very clear in these new stats: Both Gateway/Green Valley Ranch and Montbello have seen more than 100 new hospitalizations in under two months. Montbello's total has increased from 127 to 273.

See where your neighborhood ranks (entries are in ascending order of hospitalization rate):

Auraria

Total Hospitalizations 0 (unchanged since October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.0 (unchanged since October 20)

University

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (0 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.3 (0.00 on October 20)

Washington Park West

Total Hospitalizations 6 (< 5 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.8 (0.3 on October 20)

Platt Park

Total Hospitalizations 6 (< 5 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.9 (0.1 on October 20)

Washington Park

Total Hospitalizations 7 (< 5 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.9 (0.4 on October 20)

Congress Park

Total Hospitalizations 10 (< 5 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.9 (0.4 on October 20)

Union Station

Total Hospitalizations 9 (5 (< 5 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.9 (0.5 on October 20)

Cory-Merrill

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.9 (0.7 on October 20)

Indian Creek

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.9 (0.6 on October 20)

City Park

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.1 (0.3 on October 20)

Country Club

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.2 (0.3 on October 20)

West Highland

Total Hospitalizations 12 (< 5 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.2 (0.3 on October 20)

Jefferson Park

Total Hospitalizations 8 (6 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.3 (1.0 on October 20)

Hale

Total Hospitalizations 13 (9 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.5 (1.1 on October 20)

Wellshire

Total Hospitalizations 5 (< 5 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.5 (0.6 on October 20)

Capitol Hill

Total Hospitalizations 26 (12 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.5 (0.7 on October 20)

University Hills

Total Hospitalizations 10 (< 5 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.6 (0.5 on October 20)

Speer

Total Hospitalizations 23 (12 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.7 (0.9 on October 20)

University Park

Total Hospitalizations 17 (9 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.8 (0.9 on October 20)

Highland

Total Hospitalizations 25 (13 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.8 (1.0 on October 20)

Marston

Total Hospitalizations 23 (6 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.8 (0.5 on October 20)

Baker

Total Hospitalizations 12 (< 5 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.9 (0.6 on October 20)

Central Park (formerly Stapleton)

Total Hospitalizations 56 (23 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.9 (0.8 on October 20)

Montclair

Total Hospitalizations 13 (< 5 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 2.1 (0.2 on October 20)

Kennedy

Total Hospitalizations 11 (< 5 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 2.1 (0.8 on October 20)

South Park Hill

Total Hospitalizations 20 (11 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 2.1 (1.1 on October 20)

Cheesman Park

Total Hospitalizations 19 (13 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 2.1 (1.4 on October 20)

Berkeley

Total Hospitalizations 21 (10 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 2.2 (1.1 on October 20)

Central Business District (CBD)

Total Hospitalizations 11 (< 5 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 2.2 (0.8 on October 20)

Hampden South

Total Hospitalizations 39 (12 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 2.2 (0.7 on October 20)

Regis

Total Hospitalizations 10 (< 5 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 2.3 (0.9 on October 20)

Hilltop

Total Hospitalizations 25 (15 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 2.4 (1.4 on October 20)

Belcaro

Total Hospitalizations 13 (0 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 2.5 (0.00 on October 20)

Overland

Total Hospitalizations 7 (< 5 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 2.5 (0.7 on October 20)

Cherry Creek

Total Hospitalizations 21 (8 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 2.6 (1.0 on October 20)

Lowry Field

Total Hospitalizations 24 (12 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 2.6 (1.3 on October 20)

Sloan Lake

Total Hospitalizations 24 (10 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 2.9 (1.2 on October 20)

North Capitol Hill

Total Hospitalizations 25 (13 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 3.0 (1.6 on October 20)

Whittier

Total Hospitalizations 16 (13 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 3.0 (2.4 on October 20)

Virginia Village

Total Hospitalizations 45 (23 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 3.1 (1.6 on October 20)

North Park Hill

Total Hospitalizations 32 (17 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 3.1 (1.7 on October 20)

Civic Center

Total Hospitalizations 10 (< 5 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 3.5 (1.4 on October 20)

Clayton

Total Hospitalizations 18 (9 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 3.6 (1.8 on October 20)

Southmoor Park

Total Hospitalizations 21 (7 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 3.7 (1.2 on October 20)

Bear Valley

Total Hospitalizations 37 (13 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 3.8 (1.3 on October 20)

Cole

Total Hospitalizations 20 (5 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 3.8 (1.0 on October 20)

West Colfax

Total Hospitalizations 61 (29 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 4.1 (2.0 on October 20)

Chaffee Park

Total Hospitalizations 18 (5 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 4.2 (1.2 on October 20)

Sunnyside

Total Hospitalizations 49 (21 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 4.3 (1.9 on October 20)

Washington Virginia Vale

Total Hospitalizations 66 (27 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 4.5 (1.8 on October 20)

City Park West

Total Hospitalizations 27 (10 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 4.5 (1.7 on October 20)

Windsor

Total Hospitalizations 69 (31 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 4.7 (2.1 on October 20)

Five Points

Total Hospitalizations 105 (38 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 4.9 (1.8 on October 20)

Rosedale

Total Hospitalizations 14 (10 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 4.9 (3.5 on October 20)

East Colfax

Total Hospitalizations 55 (27 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 4.9 (2.4 on October 20)

Goldsmith

Total Hospitalizations 33 (27 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 5.0 (4.1 on October 20)

Harvey Park

Total Hospitalizations 66 (33 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 5.2 (2.6 on October 20)

Gateway/Green Valley Ranch

Total Hospitalizations 237 (130 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 5.4 (2.9 on October 20)

Sun Valley

Total Hospitalizations 8 (< 5 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 5.4 (0.7 on October 20)

Skyland

Total Hospitalizations 20 (13 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 5.5 (3.6 on October 20)

Barnum West

Total Hospitalizations 34 (21 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 5.8 (3.1 on October 20)

Hampden

Total Hospitalizations 121 (71 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 6.0 (3.5 on October 20)

Northeast Park Hill

Total Hospitalizations 56 (40 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 6.0 (4.3 on October 20)

Fort Logan

Total Hospitalizations 57 (15 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 6.1 (1.6 on October 20)

Mar Lee

Total Hospitalizations 86 (35 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 6.2 (2.5 on October 20)

Athmar Park

Total Hospitalizations 63 (19 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 6.4 (1.9 on October 20)

Villa Park

Total Hospitalizations 61 (28 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 6.4 (2.9 on October 20)

Ruby Hill

Total Hospitalizations 75 (28 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 6.9 (2.6 on October 20)

Barnum

Total Hospitalizations 47 (17 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 6.9 (2.9 on October 20)

Harvey Park South

Total Hospitalizations 66 (24 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 7.2 (2.6 on October 20)

College View/South Platte

Total Hospitalizations 54 (23 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 7.3 (3.1 on October 20)

Montbello

Total Hospitalizations 273 (127 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 8.0 (3.7 on October 20)

DIA

Total Hospitalizations 14 (5 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 8.1 (2.9 on October 20)

Lincoln Park

Total Hospitalizations 31 (13 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 8.7 (3.7 on October 20)

Elyria-Swansea

Total Hospitalizations 59 (25 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 8.8 (3.7 on October 20)

Westwood

Total Hospitalizations 159 (73 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 8.8 (4.0 on October 20)

Globeville

Total Hospitalizations 39 (14 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 9.3 (3.3 on October 20)

Valverde

Total Hospitalizations 44 (21 on October 20)

Hospitalization Rate 10.0 (4.8 on October 20)