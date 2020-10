Denver Neighborhood Hot Spots by COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Governor Jared Polis, speaking at an October 20 press conference, revealed that 417 confirmed COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Colorado — the highest total since the 426 counted on May 23, according to the latest data gathered by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The hospitalization surge is being led by Denver and other metro counties, he noted.

This assertion is underscored by information from the Denver COVID-19 Data Summary page maintained by Denver Public Health. Statistics show that hospitalizations have grown in a majority of areas inside the city over the past couple of months, with some neighborhoods hit particularly hard. One has tallied a stunning 130 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

We last catalogued Denver hospitalizations by neighborhood in an August 21 post using data from August 20 — exactly two months prior to Polis's latest pronouncement. At that time, the rate of hospitalizations was declining in many, if not most, places, leading to optimism that the city had gotten better at limiting the negative effects of the novel coronavirus. But this upbeat assessment proved premature.

Back on August 20, 34 of Denver's 64 official neighborhoods had seen no increase in hospitalizations since June 22, when we'd previously tracked the numbers. Now, however, the majority of neighborhoods are registering increases, and only three — Auraria, Belcaro and University — have yet to log a hospitalization.

While most neighborhoods have seen relatively modest rises, there are exceptions, particularly in areas with diverse populations, where stats underscore the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color. Gateway/Green Valley Ranch registered 109 hospitalizations on August 20; now there are 130. Over the same time span, Montbello has gone from 111 to 127, and Westwood jumped from 60 to 73. Meanwhile, Valverde continues to be the neighborhood with the highest hospitalization rate: 4.8 percent per 100,000 people.

Mayor Michael Hancock has warned that these increases are pushing Denver to the edge, and he's trying to rein in the spread of the disease with a new mask order that extends to many outdoor locations, as well as a reduction in size for many gatherings from ten to five. The neighborhood hospitalization figures make clear the importance of such measures.

See where your neighborhood ranks (entries, with comparisons to August 20 data, are listed in ascending order of hospitalization rate):

Auraria

Total Hospitalizations 0 (unchanged since August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.0 (unchanged since August 20)

Belcaro

Total Hospitalizations 0 (unchanged since August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.00 (unchanged since August 20)

University

Total Hospitalizations 0 (unchanged since August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.00 (unchanged since August 20)

Platt Park

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.1 (0.15 on August 20)

Montclair

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (0 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.2 (0.00 on August 20)

West Highland

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.3 (0.19 on August 20)

Washington Park West

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.3 (0.26 on August 20)

City Park

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.3 (0.28 on August 20)

Country Club

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.3 (0.31 on August 20)

Washington Park

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.4 (0.26 on August 20)

Congress Park

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.4 (0.36 on August 20)

University Hills

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.5 (0.32 on August 20)

Union Station

Total Hospitalizations 5 (< 5 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.5 (0.4 on August 20)

Marston

Total Hospitalizations 6 (5 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.5 (0.4 on August 20)

Wellshire

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.6 (0.29 on August 20)

Baker

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.6 (0.31 on August 20)

Indian Creek

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.6 (0.59 on August 20)

Hampden South

Total Hospitalizations 12 (10 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.7 (0.56 on August 20)

Capitol Hill

Total Hospitalizations 12 (11 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.7 (0.65 on August 20)

Sun Valley

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.7 (0.68 on August 20)

Cory-Merrill

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.7 (0.69 on August 20)

Overland

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.7 (0.72 on August 20)

Central Park (formerly Stapleton)

Total Hospitalizations 23 (20 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.8 (0.69 on August 20)

Central Business District (CBD)

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.8 (0.61 on August 20)

Kennedy

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (5 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.8 (0.95 on August 20)

Regis

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.9 (0.46 on August 20)

University Park

Total Hospitalizations 9 (7 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.9 (0.72 on August 20)

Speer

Total Hospitalizations 12 (9 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 0.9 (0.67 on August 20)

Highland

Total Hospitalizations 13 (9 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.0 (0.66 on August 20)

Cherry Creek

Total Hospitalizations 8 (6 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.0 (0.74 on August 20)

Cole

Total Hospitalizations 5 (< 5 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.0 (0.76 on August 20)

Jefferson Park

Total Hospitalizations 6 (5 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.0 (0.84 on August 20)

Hale

Total Hospitalizations 9 (8 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.1 (0.95 on August 20)

Berkeley

Total Hospitalizations 10 (9 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.1 (0.96 on August 20)

South Park Hill

Total Hospitalizations 11 (unchanged since August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.1 (1.15 on August 20)

Sloan's Lake

Total Hospitalizations 10 (9 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.2 (1.09 on August 20)

Chaffee Park

Total Hospitalizations 5 (unchanged since August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.2 (1.16 on August 20)

Southmoor Park

Total Hospitalizations 7 (unchanged since August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.2 (1.22 on August 20)

Bear Valley

Total Hospitalizations 13 (12 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.3 (1.22 on August 20)

Lowry Field

Total Hospitalizations 12 (10 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.3 (1.09 on August 20)

Civic Center

Total Hospitalizations < 5 (unchanged since August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.4 (0.71 on August 20)

Cheesman Park

Total Hospitalizations 13 (unchanged since August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.4 (1.42 on August 20)

Hilltop

Total Hospitalizations 15 (16 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.4 (1.53 on August 20)

Virginia Village

Total Hospitalizations 23 (unchanged since August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.6 (unchanged since August 20)

North Capitol Hill

Total Hospitalizations 13 (12 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.6 (1.44 on August 20)

Fort Logan

Total Hospitalizations 15 (14 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.6 (1.49 on August 20)

North Park Hill

Total Hospitalizations 17 (unchanged since August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.7 (1.67 on August 20)

City Park West

Total Hospitalizations 10 (11 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.7 (1.84 on August 20)

Clayton

Total Hospitalizations 9 (8 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.8 (1.60 on August 20)

Washington Virginia Vale

Total Hospitalizations 27 (24 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.8 (1.63 on August 20)

Five Points

Total Hospitalizations 38 (37 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.8 (1.71 on August 20)

Athmar Park

Total Hospitalizations 19 (17 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.9 (1.73 on August 20)

Sunnyside

Total Hospitalizations 21 (15 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 1.9 (1.32 on August 20)

West Colfax

Total Hospitalizations 29 (25 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 2.0 (1.69 on August 20)

Windsor

Total Hospitalizations 31 (30 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 2.1 (2.05 on August 20)

East Colfax

Total Hospitalizations 27 (22 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 2.4 (1.95 on August 20)

Whittier

Total Hospitalizations 13 (12 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 2.4 (2.22 on August 20)

Mar Lee

Total Hospitalizations 35 (31 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 2.5 (2.24 on August 20)

Harvey Park South

Total Hospitalizations 24 (21 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 2.6 (2.28 on August 20)

Harvey Park

Total Hospitalizations 33 (24 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 2.6 (1.9 on August 20)

Ruby Hill

Total Hospitalizations 28 (24 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 2.6 (2.19 on August 20)

Villa Park

Total Hospitalizations 28 (21 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 2.9 (2.20 on August 20)

DIA

Total Hospitalizations 5 (< 5 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 2.9 (2.32 on August 20)

Barnum

Total Hospitalizations 17 (16 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 2.9 (2.36 on August 20)

Gateway/Green Valley Ranch

Total Hospitalizations 130 (109 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 2.9 (2.46 on August 20)

Barnum West

Total Hospitalizations 21 (14 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 3.1 (2.39 on August 20)

College View/South Platte

Total Hospitalizations 23 (unchanged since August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 3.1 (3.13 on August 20)

Globeville

Total Hospitalizations 14 (11 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 3.3 (2.58 on August 20)

Skyland

Total Hospitalizations 13 (12 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 3.6 (3.31 on August 20)

Lincoln Park

Total Hospitalizations 13 (9 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 3.7 (2.53 on August 20)

Montbello

Total Hospitalizations 127 (111 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 3.7 (3.23 on August 20)

Westwood

Total Hospitalizations 73 (60 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 4.0 (3.31 on August 20)

Hampden

Total Hospitalizations 71 (67 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 3.5 (3.33 on August 20)

Rosedale

Total Hospitalizations 10 (unchanged since August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 3.5 (unchanged since August 20

Elyria-Swansea

Total Hospitalizations 25 (24 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 3.7 (3.56 on August 20)

Goldsmith

Total Hospitalizations 27 (25 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 4.1 (3.76 on August 20)

Northeast Park Hill

Total Hospitalizations 40 (37 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 4.3 (3.98 on August 20)

Valverde

Total Hospitalizations 21 (19 on August 20)

Hospitalization Rate 4.8 (4.31 on August 20)