Lakewood Police Officer Charged With Sexual Assaulting Woman While on Duty

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann has charged a Lakewood police officer with two counts of sexually assaulting a woman while on duty. Randall Shaun Butler has resigned from the force.

According to a statement from McCann's office, on November 16, Butler allegedly offered to drive a stranded female in his patrol car to a more secure location near her home. "Butler drove the victim to a vacant parking lot near 25th and Sheridan where the alleged sexual assault occurred. Butler then left the victim and drove away in his patrol car."