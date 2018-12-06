Lakewood Police Officer Charged With Sexual Assaulting Woman While on Duty

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann has charged a Lakewood police officer with two counts of sexually assaulting a woman while on duty. Randall Shaun Butler has resigned from the force.
According to a statement from McCann's office, on November 16, Butler allegedly offered to drive a stranded female in his patrol car to a more secure location near her home. "Butler drove the victim to a vacant parking lot near 25th and Sheridan where the alleged sexual assault occurred. Butler then left the victim and drove away in his patrol car."
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The victim, who is not named in the statement, reported the assault to the Denver Police Department's seekthenspeak.org, which helps victims of sexual assault report their perpetrator and find resources.
The Lakewood Police Department is now asking the public to call its tip line at 303-763-6800 with any other allegations against Butler. He is scheduled to appear in court today, December 6.
In 2010, a Denver police officer was charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman while on duty. In November of this year, Valerie Arend was given a quarter-million dollars in the case against Hector Paez, a former Denver police officer who's now in prison for coercing Arend into performing oral sex on him during a stop in 2010.
We'll update this story with more information as it comes.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!