Denver Police Department Releases Revised Use-of-Force Policy

Today, August 3, the Denver Police Department emailed its new use-of-force policy to the committee that has spent countless hours revising it. Chief Paul Pazen, who will oversee its implementation, sent the document to members before a meeting on Monday in which the department will formerly present it to the committee. Westword received a copy of the new policy, which is attached below.

"Thank you all for your efforts to assist the Denver Police Department with the new Use of Force policy," Pazen wrote in the email to committee members. "Attached is a lot of hard work designed to create a strong and progressive UOF policy.

"I believe we found common ground on some of the unresolved issues i.e. 'officers must use only the amount of force reasonable and necessary under the totality of the circumstances to safely accomplish a lawful purpose,'” he continued.