DA Files Charges Related to Hells Angels Clubhouse RaidEXPAND
DA Files Charges Related to Hells Angels Clubhouse Raid

Ana Campbell | November 22, 2019 | 11:16am
Today, November 22, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced that thirteen individuals have been charged with violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, which "prohibits a number of criminal activities aimed at members of criminal enterprises." The news comes two weeks after agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other law enforcement agencies raided multiple locations across the Denver metro area, including the longtime Hells Angels clubhouse on Navajo Street.

"An investigation that began in July 2019 resulted in law enforcement agencies executing warrants on November 7, 2019," the DA's office says in a statement announcing the charges. "Multiple individuals throughout the Denver-metro area were arrested that Thursday and law enforcement seized dozens of firearms in addition to methamphetamine, cocaine, cash, passports and other items."

The individuals listed include one who will be charged "upon release from the hospital" and another who is still at large. The thirteen individuals are: Jason P. Sellers (age 44), Michael J. Dire (age 74), Jared B. Orland (age 47), Clinton Williams (age 45), William “Kelly” Henderson (age 42), William “Curly” E. Whitney (age 81), Justin A. Wright (age 35), Peter M. Baron (age 30), Dominic Robichaud (age 47),  Dustin Ullerich (age 47, and currently hospitalized), Adam Mulcahy (age 27), Jimmy D. Salazar (age 44), Derek A. Beste (age 30) and Jerome J. Guardiola (age 35, and still at large).

Some defendants face additional charges of first-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping, robbery, theft greater than $100,000, aggravated motor vehicle theft and chop-shop activity. While some defendants have bonded out of jail, others remain in custody, the DA's office notes. The investigation included municipalities across the Front Range and law enforcement agencies from as far away as Colorado Springs.

Other locations that were raided include the Kool Kat Tattoo Shop and Uneekbilt, both in Englewood, and the Tribal Rites tattoo shop in Westminster.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation and no additional details are being given at this time," the DA's statement concludes.

 
Ana Campbell has been Westword's managing editor since 2016. She has worked at magazines and newspapers around the country, picking up a few awards along the way for her writing and editing. She grew up in south Texas.

