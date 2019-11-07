 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
ATF Executing Search Warrants Around Denver, Including Hells Angels ClubhouseEXPAND
avid_creative/Getty Images

ATF Executing Search Warrants Around Denver, Including Hells Angels Clubhouse

Ana Campbell | November 7, 2019 | 9:52am
AA

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is executing search warrants around Denver today, November 7, in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies.

When reached by phone this morning, bureau acting public information officer Matthew Deasaro wouldn't divulge the nature of the search warrants or where they were being executed; however, he did confirm one is for a property in the 3200 block of Navajo Street, which has been home to a Hells Angels clubhouse for more than two decades.

"The investigation is still ongoing and in the operational phase," Deasaro said. "Because of that, we can't divulge much information at this time."

The Denver Police Department is working with the ATF, but a DPD spokesperson declined to answer questions about the search warrants. Neither the DPD nor Deasaro would say which other law enforcement agencies are involved in the operation. A Hells Angels representative was not immediately available for comment.

Founded in the late 1940s in Southern California, the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club has chapters around the world and is banned in certain countries. The U.S. Department of Justice lists the Hells Angels as a gang involved in the "production, transportation and distribution of marijuana and methamphetamine."

In 2003, the city of Denver paid $50,000 to settle a legal claim that arose after DPD raided the clubhouse in 2001, according to the Rocky Mountain News .

"The trouble started early on July 31, 2001, at the Hells Angels clubhouse, 3257 Navajo St. According to the lawsuit filed in July 2002 in federal court, members of the Hells Angels were hanging out when numerous Denver police officers ordered them outside at gunpoint, handcuffed them and made them sit on the curb while the clubhouse was searched without a warrant," wrote reporter Kevin Vaughan.

"In all, 10 members of the Hells Angels and the owner of the building filed suit in federal court, alleging that the search was illegal and that the officers 'chilled' their constitutional rights to free association and due process."

 
Ana Campbell has been Westword's managing editor since 2016. She has worked at magazines and newspapers around the country, picking up a few awards along the way for her writing and editing. She grew up in south Texas.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >