Get the Latest Word, Our New Daily Newsletter, Every Weekday Morning

May 8, 2022 9:26AM

Those stories stack up a mile high...
Have you heard the word?

We publish over a dozen articles every weekday on westword.com, and we know it’s easy to miss a story or two....or twelve. We also know that it can be tough to connect the dots between a current event and an article that might have been published months earlier. And that's why we thought a cheat sheet might come in handy.

That’s why we've introduced a new daily newsletter, The Latest Word. At 8 a.m. every weekday, the latest version of The Latest Word is emailed to inboxes around town, highlighting a handful of Westword stories more invigorating than that second cup of coffee you’re about to pour. Some might be blasts from the past (after the recent U.S. Supreme Court leak, we revisited our conversations with Governor Richard Lamm, who pushed through the 1967 legislation that made Colorado the first state to legalize abortion), while others remind you of big events ahead (The Latest Word debuted on April 4, exactly one year before Denver residents will be voting for a new mayor in the 2023 municipal election).

The Latest Word also links readers to lists of upcoming activities and shares the sort of trivia that simply makes Colorado more colorful, including where you can join the Mile High Club without taking off from Denver International Airport.

Like the print copy of Westword and all of our content on westword.com, The Latest Word is absolutely free. To subscribe, go to westword.com/profile.

See you in the morning.
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.
