Reader: The Problem Is the Pet Owners, Not the Pets

The level of tension in Denver parks over people who let their dogs run off-leash "is pretty insane," says Mary Francis, a Highland resident. "People are openly yelling at each other at the park."

She and a young neighbor have what they think is a solution: turn all Denver parks into off-leash dogs between 5 and 9 a.m. and again from 9 to 11 p.m., before the park curfew, a concept they've modeled after a program in New York City. This would be an important adjunct to Denver's dozen dog parks, they say, and they've created a change.org petition that has collected over 1,000 signatures.

"I don't think dog owners are trying to intentionally flout the law," Francis suggests. "I just think we have very few options, and we all live in the same community. I think there's a solution for it."

But in their comments on the Westword Facebook page about the off-leash dog park petition, readers point out issues with the concept, as well as Denver's dog parks in general — and the people who frequent them. Says Nicole:



If all dogs were well behaved off-leash, this would work, but that’s not the case. Plus, you’re ignoring people who are afraid of dogs.



Adds Terri:



There are these cool places called dog parks, designed for off-leash! It's where responsible dog owners take their dogs for the off-leash experience.



Responds Taylor:



Dog parks are gross: no grass, too many dogs in a small space, etc. If you have an aggressive dog, don't let it off-leash at parks.



Counters Jark:



Dog parks are gross and dangerous, so let's turn all public space into giant gross dangerous dog parks.



Notes Eric:



The problem is the pet owners, not the pets. Two parks I frequent are Sunken Garden and Curtis Park. Both have had a huge section of grass killed and many holes dug by pooches, now making them a hazard to other uses. There is a reason for dog parks and it is more than just off-leash.

Comments Gigi:



Most dog owners think they are entitled and the park belongs to them only. See it over and over; 97 percent of dog owners need to be on a leash.



Notes Riza:



You have to respect people. Parks are for people, dog parks are for dogs. If you want to exercise your dog unleashed, just go to a dog park!



Suggests Gena:



Or we could start enforcing leash laws AND build some more dog parks?



Adds Jennifer:



There are not nearly enough off-leash parks for dogs here in Denver, considering how many people own them. I can think of at least five parks here that could add gated, off-leash parks and still have plenty of room for others.



Concludes Alice:

Owners need to understand the importance of training their dogs; simply being able to recall your dog when off-leash isn’t fully trained. You’ll need to also consider behavior aspects, traumas/triggers to your/or other animals, and you can’t account for anyone else’s behavior except your own. Our apartment complex doesn’t take the leash law seriously, and we have a dog fight at least once every two weeks in my area, because they’re young, untrained dogs that are protecting what they think is their territory, with owners who don’t understand how to read animal body language and let the situation escalate. A dog doesn’t need to be off-leash to get the proper exercise it needs, however, I will advocate for more dog parks. I do not feel confident with the level of training (or lack thereof) in the general public’s dogs.



What do you think about Denver dog parks? Does the city need more of them? Or would this plan for off-leash hours in regular parks work? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.