Denver GoTopless Day Returning to Downtown

For the first time in three years, Denver GoTopless Day, a body-positive event intended to send a message of equality and empowerment, is scheduled to return to downtown.
Participants will gather at Denver's Civic Center Park around 11 a.m. August 28, with a march along the 16th Street Mall starting at noon. The organization's announcement is topped by four exclamations: "Open mind required! Tops are optional! Sunscreen recommended! Admission is free!"
Toplessness across genders is also legal in the City and County of Denver, as outlined on this page of the group's website.
The inaugural Denver GoTopless Day took place in 2013, as outlined in Westword's 2018 history of the event, and by decade's end, crowds more than 1,000 strong were commonplace. But the COVID-19 pandemic nixed the 2020 gathering, and a 2021 comeback was canceled at the last minute when virus numbers began to spike again.
This year, however, longtime organizers Mia Jean and Matt Wilson feel confident that the 2022 version will happen as planned. "Join us as we celebrate Denver’s topless equality, where body painters, social activists and the public join forces to promote a world where people matter," they urge.
Westword chatted with Wilson about the return.
Matt Wilson: First, Denver has been a leader in COVID vaccination. As of July 1, Denver residents have achieved over 80 percent two-dose vaccination in every age group aged five and older. The vaccine-hesitant can now look at the twelve-billion-plus vaccinations worldwide, which have proven effective at preventing severe disease, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. Since current vaccine effectiveness wanes over time and mutation rate and vaccine reluctance continue to be barriers to herd immunity, we highly encourage booster shots when eligible.
Second, Denver GoTopless is at a crossroads, and it’s time for participants and supporters to determine its future. When asked what kind of world Denver GoTopless strives towards, our answer has been one where a woman walking alone doesn't have to suffer catcalls or fear for her safety. Where respect for boundaries is normal, no matter how covered/uncovered or drunk/sober the person. Where a man doesn't feel entitled to tell a random woman to "smile more, you'll be prettier." When on a hot day surrounded by shirtless men, women don't have to suffer heatstroke. Where a body-wash commercial doesn't have to censor. A world where context makes a difference. Bottom line: a culture where the person matters more than their body, and each person matters simply because they exist.
DGT’s path has been to promote culture that combats gender inequalities seen today in hopes that a bottom-up culture of respect will eventually permeate leadership in business and politics. Throughout its existence, Denver GoTopless has avoided direct conflicts with “left v. right” and class-war narratives, preferring to create a bubble that all sides could, at least in theory, find attractive, to allow hearts to be changed more by experience than rhetoric.
Today, America is swimming in a tsunami of laws poised to deny individual life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We fear Colorado being overcome by the flood, where eventually topless equality becomes a casualty in the war against body autonomy and social justice. If Denver GoTopless wishes to continue its existence and succeed in its goals, we need to get back in the ring. As many Americans battle cell-phone addiction [and] news networks and social media profit from our alienation and polarization, we wish to be a balm, remaining true to our vision, promoting a space where we all can be seen and appreciated as human beings. Our gatherings remind us of the beauty of camaraderie, congregation and social connection.
In addition to recommending vaccination and boosters, we’ll continue our traditions of having additional security personnel prepped for potential friction de-escalation, alongside Denver park ranger and police representatives on site. We’ll also have a shaded water station with extra masks and sunscreen. Participants will be advised to stay on sidewalks to avoid blocking traffic and to always obey signals at intersections. While we expect bystanders to photograph from a distance, we advise respect for consent when requesting close-ups. Our approach is appreciation and inclusion, our goals empathy and compassion, celebrating freedom while calling out injustice.
You’ve had to forgo Denver GoTopless Day for two years. Do you have any concerns about losing momentum after the passage of time since the previous event?
Loss of momentum was definitely preferred to loss of life, so it’s a factor we expected and accept. We plan to utilize social media to get the word out and encourage locals to call their favorite radio and news stations and express their interest. The more buzz generated, the more likely stations will send crews to cover us.
Our bigger concern is how, during pandemic upheaval, the circumstances of DGT leadership have changed. I personally battle chronic pain and PTSD, live far from Denver, and my employment typically requires being on call seven days per week when off the clock. Other leaders are battling cancer and/or chronic pain, and all of our primaries no longer reside in Denver. While we remain highly motivated, these challenges have hindered our ability to coordinate local events and outreach. We seek passionate leaders and teams of Denver residents we can mentor to take Denver GoTopless into the future.
We’ll utilize our website for major announcements to be shared on social media, and our communications hub will be our Facebook Group “Denver GoTopless — All Year Long :-)," where we connect
coordinators with volunteers for mini-meets and our grand event. Toplessness is optional, and admission, as always, is free! Interest is already building, and we look forward to a wonderful time!