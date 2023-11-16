Denver Grandma Does the Right Thing, Returns to Mexico for U.S. Citizenship Interview — Now Stuck There





"We left [Mexico] because my husband was making very little," Casillas says. "We wanted to have our own house, I was pregnant, and we wanted our children to have a better life."

Casillas's brother, Juan, was already living in Colorado ; knowing that his sister was six months pregnant with her first child, Juan recommended that they join him in the Centennial State."We left [Mexico] because my husband was making very little," Casillas says. "We wanted to have our own house, I was pregnant, and we wanted our children to have a better life."

For as long as Casillas can remember, she and Francisco told their oldest daughter how they couldn't wait until she turned 21 to start filling out forms to petition for her mom to become a lawful permanent resident and attain a green card. Five years after attaining residency, Casillas would be able to apply for citizenship on her own.





She attempted to apply for her mom's papers first in 2015 , hoping it would make it easier to attain her dad's card once that was done. But Casillas's decision to cross the border illegally twice — and once with a child who was born in Mexico — would come back to haunt her.

he decided to leave her son with Casillas and wait — either until her mom became a citizen or until CJ was old enough to start preschool.

"We came in the ’90s. It affected us first by leaving our parents and siblings without knowing the consequences of entering illegally," Casillas says. "Even now, we're suffering the consequences."