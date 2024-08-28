Homeless Handyman Found Dead Days After Sharing His Story





Henry worked in the Brown Palace as a handyman, fixing up everything from the air conditioning to loose toilet paper holders. Having spent most of his life in Denver, he considered the Brown Palace an "icon" and felt like the "man of the hour" when he got the job, he told Westword.



But Henry also felt hopeless after a series of misfortunes sent him back out onto the street and into homelessness.



Henry was first homeless after his roommate died from a drug overdose last October and he couldn't afford the rent going forward. After living in his car for a month, he went to



He said he had to leave Step Denver after missing an appointment, however, and returned to living in his car shortly after landing his Brown Palace gig. Henry lived in his car from January to April, through "the most brutal part of winter."



His car was stolen in April, though, which led him to try living in a storage space on the Brown Palace's tenth floor. Henry detailed to Westword how he would come down to shower in rooms that were under repair and couldn't be booked. Eventually, he decided to sleep in those out-of-order rooms instead of in the chair on the tenth floor.



"I started thinking, 'Shit, why am I going down to one of them out-of-orders in the morning?'" Henry said. "Why don't I just sneak down to one of them at 11 o'clock at night and just sleep in there?"

A security guard saw him crossing the Brown Palace's skybridge to sleep in an out-of-order room, and told the hotel's manager. Henry was fired the next day, August 8, but said he didn't blame the security guard.



"Unfortunately, his death is consistent with a suicide," Brian Feik, a Lakewood Police detective, says. "Messages in his phone indicate he took being fired from his job very hard and was in a bad mental space."

"I'm down to nothing now," he told Westword on August 16. "What else am I going to do? What else am I going to do? And at my age, I don't really see another life."