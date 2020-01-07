These Are the Denver Homes Going For Under $250K Right Now

In our recent report about the Denver zip codes with the highest and lowest home prices, Megan Aller, a sales representative for First American Title Insurance Corporation who's been working in the area for the past thirteen years or so, noted that while the average cost for a metro-area residence continues to hover around $500,000, prices under $300,000 are available in select areas.

True enough. As you'll see, a handful of standalone houses in Denver are currently available for less than $250,000. But all of them are fixer-uppers of an extreme sort, with some sellers hinting that the land they sit on is more valuable than the actual structures.

Such price points aren't unprecedented. We've monitored houses marketed below a quarter-million dollars for posts published in May and August of 2018 and June 2019. In some cases, the sellers portrayed the homes as habitable after needed repairs or updates. In others, they suggested scraping the abodes and starting over.

The presentations for the following five properties, all featured on the Homesnap website, follow suit. Most offer extremely brief sales pitches that emphasize that the houses are being sold as is — and the one for 4768 High Street, captured in the photo at the top of this item, boasts no description at all.

Three of the homes are in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood; Gateway-Green Valley Ranch and East Colfax are also represented. Their prices are bargains compared to the going rate for Denver real estate, but the costs won't stop there.

Continue to get details, complete with links and text from the original listings, ranked in descending order.

21597 East 55th Place. Google Maps

21597 East 55th Place

$227,433

3 BEDS

2 BATHS

0.07 ACRES

1,243 SQ FT

YEAR BUILT: 2004

Neighborhood: Gateway-Green Valley Ranch

Denver Affordable housing program home. Sold as is. All appliances excluded.

1325 Wabash Street. Google Maps

1325 Wabash Street

$199,900

1 BED

1 BATH

0.14 ACRES

497 SQ FT

YEAR BUILT: 1920

Neighborhood: East Colfax

Great location for a fix up or purchase for land. Close to shopping, entertainment and public transportation.

4643 Williams Street. Google Maps

4643 Williams Street

$199,000

2 BEDS

1 BATH

0.06 ACRES

1,234 SQ FT

YEAR BUILT: 1907

Neighborhood: Elyria Swansea

Amazing Investment Opportunity!! This property is being Sold "AS IS."

4768 High Street

$199,000

1 BED

1 BATH

0.07 ACRES

555 SQ FT

YEAR BUILT: 1886

Neighborhood: Elyria Swansea

(No description.)

4665 Josephine Street. Google Maps

4665 Josephine Street

$170,000

2 BEDS

1 BATH

0.07 ACRES

962 SQ FT

YEAR BUILT: 1891

Neighborhood: Elyria Swansea

Adorable two story home in the heart of Elyria Swansea under $175K! This completely renovated home comes with a new appliance package including Kitchen Refrigerator, Stove, Disposal and Washer/Dryer. New bathroom fixtures and beautiful refinished hardwood floors on the main level lead up to two bedrooms with new carpet on the second floor. A new deck, fencing and landscaped backyard with detached garage complete all of the necessities any homeowner would desire! Home is offered thru the Colorado Community Land Trust as part of the GES Community Land Trust. Affordable Housing Guidelines apply.