Thirteen Denver Homicides Reportedly Committed by Strangers

Many victims of the 96 homicides that took place in the Mile High City during 2021 — the highest number in forty years — knew their attackers. But according to the Denver Police Department , at least thirteen, and quite possibly more, were killed by strangers.While "homicide" and "murder" are often treated as synonyms, "homicide" is officially defined as the killing of a human being by another person, whether intentionally or accidentally. As a result, homicide can encompass a variety of crimes in addition to murder, including manslaughter and more, and can be deemed legally justified if an individual is found to have acted in self-defense.The DPD uses four major categories to describe the status of homicide investigations: "Cleared by arrest," when the department believes the perpetrators have been found; "Cleared" or "Cleared — Refused," because either the Denver District Attorney's Office has decided that prosecution isn't warranted or the guilty party is no longer alive, as in a murder-suicide scenario; and "Open," if no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.At the end of 2021, the Denver Police Department listed 29 cases as still open, and in most instances, no suspect information was provided. Investigators categorized the same number of homicides, 29, as "Known," denoting that the victim had been acquainted with her or his attacker. In another twelve incidents, the relationship between the victim and the suspect was characterized as "Intimate," while one was labeled "Family" and eight were marked "Juvenile" (information is strictly limited in such incidents, owing to the age of the individuals involved). An additional six homicides are dubbed "Unknown," suggesting that detectives are unclear about relationship status, and several others are undesignated.That leaves thirteen homicides in which the DPD believes someone was killed by a "Stranger." Four of them are considered "Cleared — refused," and the identity of the onetime suspect has been redacted. The other nine were cleared by arrest. One of the most shocking examples was the August murder of seminary student Shmuel Silverberg during an hours-long crime spree ; nineteen-year-old Noah Loepp Hall was arrested in that case. Another handful of cases received substantial attention — among them the arrest of Jasmine Munoz in conjunction with the August slaying of Darrian Butler along East Colfax Avenue, and the December bust of Matthew Zhu following the death of nineteen-year-old Dustin Nguyen on 14th Street downtown. While several others received little publicity, they demonstrate that random street crime in Denver took a substantial toll in 2021.Continue to see summaries of the thirteen 2021 homicides believed to have been committed by strangers. Included are age, demographic information, the time and date of the crime, the address and Denver Police district where it took place, and the type of weapon used, as well as location description and suspect information (if available).1. Edgar Arambula-BarrerasHispanic maleJanuary 26, 202111:45 a.m.400 block of South BroadwayDistrict 3FirearmCleared by arrestStranger: Julian Rivera, 34Highway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk2. La'Zic Abraham, 16Black maleJanuary 26, 20218:21 p.m.East Maxwell Place/East Pensacola DriveDistrict 5FirearmCleared — refusedStranger: RedactedHighway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk3. Matthew Martinez, 31Hispanic maleMarch 20, 20218:52 p.m.2214 North Lafayette StreetDistrict 6FirearmCleared — refusedStranger: RedactedResidence/Home4. David Lara, 59Hispanic maleApril 1, 20214:06 p.m.300 South Federal BoulevardDistrict 4FirearmCleared by arrestStranger: Tlaloc Chavez, 22Highway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk5. DeAngelo Tafoya, 22Hispanic maleApril 1, 20214:06 p.m.300 South Federal BoulevardDistrict 4FirearmCleared by arrestStranger: Elias Chavez, 22Highway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk6. Dontre WilliamsBlack maleJuly 18, 20212:46 a.m.2063 Market StreetDistrict 6HandgunCleared — refusedStranger: RedactedHighway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk7. Robert Froemke, 49White maleJuly 19, 20213:32 a.m.1600 Blake StreetDistrict 6HandgunCleared by arrestStranger: Carlos Vigil, 37Highway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk8. Darrian Butler, 27Black maleAugust 11, 20214:09 a.m.4535 East Colfax AvenueDistrict 2HandgunCleared by arrestStranger: Jasmine Munoz, 22Highway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk9. Shmuel Silverberg, 18White maleAugust 17, 202111:36 P.M.155 North Stuart StreetDistrict 1FirearmCleared by arrestStranger: Noah Loepp-Hall, 19School10. Christopher McDonough, 41White maleOctober 7, 20219:56 p.m.1554 North Logan StreetDistrict 6Blunt forceCleared by arrestStranger: Zsakkar Kirkendoll, 26Highway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk11. Robert Turner, 54Black maleOctober 25, 20212:57 p.m.3683 North Monaco StreetDistrict 2FirearmCleared by arrestStranger: Warren Simpson, 41Highway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk12. DeVaughn Jackson, 32Black maleNovember 10, 202129:05 p.m.1109 North Willow StreetDistrict 2Cleared — refusedStranger: RedactedHighway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk13. Dustin Nguyen, 19Asian maleDecember 17, 202112 a.m.700 14th StreetDistrict 6Cleared by arrestStranger: Matthew Zhu, 29Highway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk