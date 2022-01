Tragic Details of Denver's 28 Unsolved Homicides in 2021

Of the 96 homicides that took place in Denver during 2021 — the highest number in forty years — more than 30 percent are still under active investigation. In a few instances, law enforcement agencies have identified suspects. But more often, the cases are simply unsolved.While "homicide" and "murder" are often treated as synonyms, "homicide" is officially defined as the killing of a human being by another person, whether intentionally or accidentally. As a result, homicide can encompass a variety of crimes in addition to murder, including manslaughter and more, and can be deemed legally justified if an individual is found to have acted in self-defense.Of the 96 homicides tallied by the Denver Police Department in 2021, fifteen are labeled "Cleared by arrest," because the DPD believes the perpetrators have been found. Dozens of others are marked either "Cleared" or "Cleared — Refused," because either the Denver District Attorney's Office has decided that prosecution isn't warranted or the guilty party is no longer alive, as in a murder-suicide scenario.However, 28 of the homicides are deemed "Open," designating that they're crimes for which no one has yet been charged. But in some cases, detectives have an idea of who may have committed the act. In the January 30, 2021, homicide of 38-year-old Jermaine Riley, for example, the department anonymously lists two suspects: a 41-year-old Black male and a 19-year old Black male. Likewise, a 24-year-old Black male is deemed a suspect in the February 6, 2021, homicide of 20-year-old Sayyaheen — and a 44-year-old Black male is referenced as a suspect in the March 11, 2021, homicide of 30-year-old David Lovelace. That these individuals haven't been arrested or prosecuted suggests that there may be some ambiguity in the incidents, or that law enforcement is seeking additional information.For 23 of the 28 open cases, however, no suspect information is listed. The majority of them took place outside in urban locations; the DPD categorizes them under the umbrella compendium "Highway/Road/Alley/Street/Sidewalk." Only three open homicides occurred at a residence or a home.Other common threads: Every victim was male with the exception of 28-year-old Mary Lydon, who was killed in July 2021. She was also the only person on this tragic roster not slain by a firearm or handgun; her cause of death is characterized as "bodily force." Twenty of the men were Black or Hispanic; seven were white.The open homicide that's gotten the most attention was the November killing of 28-year-old Jacob Brady, at his house on West Second Avenue, owing largely to a GoFundMe campaign that is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who took his life. Most of the other victims are little known beyond their friends and families.Below are summaries of the 28 open Denver homicides from 2021; included are age, demographic information, the time and date of the crime, the address and Denver Police District where it took place, and the type of weapon used, as well as location description and suspect information (if available).1. Paul Baca, 45Hispanic maleJanuary 22, 20214:31 p.m.2021 West Alameda Avenue/South Pecos StreetDistrict 4FirearmHighway/Road/Alley/Street/SidewalkNo suspect information listedOpen2. Brian Connelly, 26White maleJanuary 30, 20211:20 a.m.East 52nd Avenue/North Steele StreetDistrict 2FirearmHighway/Road/Alley/Street/SidewalkNo suspect information listedOpen3. Jermaine Riley, 38Black maleJanuary 30, 202110:30 p.m.8415 East Colfax AvenueDistrict 2FirearmResidence/HomeSuspects: Black male, 41, and Black male, 19Open4. Yzeed Sayyaheen, 20White maleFebruary 6, 20217:55 p.m.300 block of South Irving StreetDistrict 4FirearmHighway/Road/Alley/Street/SidewalkSuspect: Black male, 24Open5. Shumma Woldu Agar, 34Black maleFebruary 10, 202111:05 p.m.2021 East 17th and Uinta StreetDistrict 2FirearmNo location description listedNo suspect information listedOpen6. Jesus Patron Espericueta, 20Hispanic maleMarch 6, 20212:04 a.m.4775 North Argonne StreetDistrict 5FirearmParking lotNo suspect information listedOpen7. Marcus Hall, 51Black maleMarch 11, 202112:35 a.m.8500 East Colfax AvenueDistrict 2FirearmNo location description listedNo suspect information listedOpen8. David Lovelace, 30Black maleMarch 11, 20213:05 a.m.I-70 Eastbound/North Peoria StreetDistrict 5FirearmHighway/Road/Alley/Street/SidewalkSuspect: Black male, 44Open9. Jeremy Estes, 44Black maleMarch 11, 20213:06 a.m.2021 East 40th Avenue/Central Park BoulevardDistrict 5FirearmHighway/Road/Alley/StreetSuspect: Black male, 26Open10. Bryan Luna, 17Hispanic maleApril 10, 20212:24 a.m.806 South Knox CourtDistrict 4FirearmHighway/Road/Alley/Street/SidewalkNo suspect information listedOpen11. Julian Batista, 18White maleJune 6, 20219:47 p.m.1454 North Jersey StreetDistrict 2FirearmNo location description listedNo suspect information listedOpen12. Antonio Hernandez-Pozos, 26Hispanic maleJune 8, 202110:32. p.m.7313 East Colfax AvenueDistrict 2FirearmHighway/Road/Alley/Street/SidewalkSuspect: Black maleOpen13. Tevon Horton-King, 29Black maleJune 11, 20211:01 a.m.2300 Block of Curtis StreetDistrict 6FirearmHighway/Road/Alley/Street/SidewalkNo suspect information listedOpen14. Reys Arias, 27Hispanic maleJune 20, 202110:49 p.m.2570 South Dayton WayDistrict 3HandgunHighway/Road/Alley/Street/SidewalkNo suspect information listedOpen15. Mary Lydon, 28White femaleJuly 28, 20218 a.m.3500 block of Ringsby CourtDistrict 1Bodily forceOther/UnknownNo suspect information listedOpen16. Johnny Peralta, 35Hispanic maleAugust 1, 20218:53 p.m.3625 North Elizabeth StreetDistrict 2FirearmNo location description listedNo suspect information listedOpen17. Julian Evangelista-Short, 18White maleAugust 4, 20219:58 a.m.929 North Yates StreetDistrict 1FirearmHighway/Road/Alley/Street/SidewalkNo suspect information listedOpen18. Jalen Adams, 28Black maleAugust 6, 20218:30 p.m.1499 North BroadwayDistrict 6FirearmNo location description listedNo suspect information listedOpen19. Frelel Rodriguez-Escobedo, 21Hispanic maleAugust 8, 202111:26 p.m.1200 West Florida AvenueDistrict 4FirearmHighway/Road/Alley/Street/SidewalkNo suspect information listedOpen20. Jean Stewart, 22Black maleAugust 22, 20211:43 a.m.2021 19th Street/Blake StreetDistrict 6FirearmNo location description listedNo suspect information listedOpen21. Harold Brown, 18Black maleSeptember 12, 20213:03 p.m.10700 East Dartmouth AvenueDistrict 3FirearmHighway/Road/Alley/Street/SidewalkNo suspect information listedOpen22. Melchor Castillo, 22Hispanic maleOctober 8, 20219:20 p.m.2021 North Chambers Road/East 40th AvenueDistrict 5FirearmHighway/Road/Alley/Street/SidewalkNo suspect information listedOpen23. Timothy Massengale, 62Black maleOctober 9, 20219:52 p.m.7355 East 22nd AvenueDistrict 2FirearmResidence/HomeNo suspect information listedOpen24. Joe Delgado Torres, 22Hispanic maleNovember 1, 20211:21 a.m.4200 block of North FlandersDistrict 5HandgunHighway/Road/Alley/Street/SidewalkNo suspect information listedOpen25. Qalab Dessita, 23Black maleNovember 5, 20211:58 a.m.3490 Park Avenue WestDistrict 1FirearmHighway/Road/Alley/Street/SidewalkNo suspect information listedOpen26. Andres Ramos, 25Hispanic maleNovember 12, 20218:52 a.m.2021 North Logan Street/East 48th AvenueDistrict 1FirearmHighway/Road/Alley/Street/SidewalkNo suspect information listedOpen27. Jacob Brady, 28White maleNovember 26, 20211:06 p.m.4515 West 2nd AvenueDistrict 4FirearmResidence/HomeNo suspect information listedOpen28. Wesley Rosander, 34White maleDecember 19, 20217:32 a.m.East 40th Avenue/North Chambers RoadDistrict 5FirearmHighway/Road/Alley/Street/SidewalkNo suspect information listedOpenIf you have information about any of these unsolved homicides, you can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).