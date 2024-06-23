Take That, Utah: Outside Festival a Win for Colorado

click to enlarge Governor Jared Polis and Mayor Mike Johnston were ready to welcome the first Outside Festival at the announcement. Brad Kaminski/Outside Inc.

Sponsors helped fill the park...and the coffers of the Outside Festival. Special to Westword



Hanging at the first Outside Festival. Special to Westword A "rough estimate" from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, which includes Hall's office, had predicted that the festival would generate $4.7 million for the local economy for every 10,000 guests who bought tickets, and "early data suggests we're in line with these numbers," Thurston says.

"If we weren't successful, we likely wouldn't be doing it again," Thurston says. "And right now, we absolutely have plans to do this not only next year, but in the future."



"When it's all said and done, I think the economic impact is going to be greater than we think," he adds. "But at least from a beginning stage perspective, we very much think it's in line with that range of...$4 to $5 million of economic impact on the city."





While city coffers will definitely benefit, Outside Inc. itself had to cover the costs of putting on the event. Since it's a private company, Outside doesn't share revenue numbers for any of its operations, whether a festival or the publishing side of the business, Thurston says. But sponsors anted up money, and the festival got a $440,000 grant from the state, from money left over from funding for the Outdoor Retailer show after it moved to Utah. Visit Denver also worked with Hall's office and Outside to put on and promote the fest.



While the main festival and the Summit were created as the core of the Outside Festival, "if we can successfully weave in other pieces, that's how we can get to that South by Southwest effect," Hall explains. "We want to be careful about not trying to go too big too quick. We want to just continue to really execute on a couple things and do them incredibly well. It could be five days, just continuing to add other pieces around it."



In the short term, Hall says the festival will work with organizations like trade associations and nonprofits that want to host smaller meetings, conventions or gatherings within the festival. "We're already getting a lot of interest that way," he adds.

The Outside Festival attracted some wildlife. Special to Westword