Landmark Commission Rejects Church's Plan to Turn Parking Lot Into Affordable Housing

The number of extra floors a developer can add to a building based on the EHA incentive isn’t fixed; it’s based on the number of floors allowed by the building’s zoning. In the case of First Baptist, zoning only allowed eight stories, but the church could go up to twelve by making 10 percent of its units affordable. Kuhn says the church hoped to hit 20 percent.



The policy mandates that if developers are building apartments with ten or more units, they are required to designate at least 8 percent of those units as affordable housing. But the policy also includes incentives, such as height adjustments, to increase that percentage.To qualify as affordable, the unit must cost no more than 30 percent of the gross monthly income of households falling between 60 and 90 percent of the area median income, which is the median amount of money made by residents in a certain area. So if most people in a neighborhood make around $100,000 a year, an affordable unit must cost $27,000 a year or less — 30 percent of $90,000.