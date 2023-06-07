Five Takeaways From Denver's Mayoral Election

But despite fears of a lengthy counting process, the results came in relatively quickly. Here are five takeaways from the election:
Money MattersYes, money mattered in this election — but primarily in round one. This was the first year that the Fair Elections Fund approved by Denver voters in 2018 came into play, with a total of $8 million available to candidates who qualified. The subsidy encouraged many to get into the game — Lisa Calderón, who'd run for mayor in 2019, said she might not have run again without the FEF as support, and she placed a close third to Brough in the April 4 vote.
Giving the FEF a run for its money were all the independent expenditure donations, with more than $4 million coming in for Johnston and $1.5 million for Brough. Was that enough to decide the election? Judging from a June 6 turnout that was no higher than that on April 4, millions of dollars in TV ads wasn't enough to inspire any new voters to turn in their ballots.
Timing Is (Almost) EverythingThe crush of candidates showed how eager people were to have someone new in the mayor's office. They were eager in 2019, too, but then Michael Hancock decided to go for a third term. Brough was rumored to be interested in a run then, but deferred to Hancock. And that was a mistake, if she ever wanted to be mayor. The surprising success of political newcomer Jamie Giellis that year showed just how ready Denver was to elect someone besides Hancock — and it could have been Brough.
For once, the timing worked out for Mike Johnston. A former state senator, he ran for governor in 2018 but lost out in the Democratic primary to Jared Polis, with his big bankroll and congressional credential. The next year, Johnston made a play for the U.S. Senate seat occupied by Cory Gardner, but quit that campaign after John Hickenlooper got in the race. But the third time's a charm: Johnston will soon occupy the Denver mayor's office from which Hickenlooper launched his extraordinary career.
ThIs Is Not Colorado SpringsEven with sixteen candidates, Denver didn't have anyone as interesting as Yemi Mobolade, the immigrant entrepreneur who bested Wayne Williams in the Colorado Springs mayoral race — and was sworn in the day that Denver's next mayor was elected. A former secretary of state and El Paso county commissioner, Republican Williams had great credentials for the Colorado Springs of a decade ago, but Mobolade blew past him. Would a Denver version of Mobolade have been as successful?
Endorsements Are...InterestingFormer mayor Wellington Webb and First Lady Wilma Webb endorsed Brough in April and continued fighting for her against the "out-of-state billionaires." Meanwhile, former mayor Federico Peña came out early in the runoff for Johnston, whose interest in fresh ideas echoed the "Imagine a Great City" days. Johnston also acquired the endorsements of former candidates Leslie Herod and Lisa Calderón, who worked with other Latino leaders to put Brough and Johnston through their paces before deciding to support him. But the most interesting endorsement came from another former candidate, Terrance Roberts, the reformed gang member who once shared an office with Johnston and was highly critical of him in the initial race. Ultimately, though, he supported his former foe, and at the Johnston victory party, Roberts said it was time to move on.
But is it time for him to move into a city position? People will be watching to see if Herod, Calderón or former candidate/supporters such as Ean Tafoya wind up in a Johnston cabinet. And while we'd love to see Brough there, she's been there, done that...
Now the Work BeginsJohnston promised to visit all 78 Denver neighborhoods in his first 78 days in office, and he's bound to get an earful from his constituents.
What do you think Johnston's first moves should be as mayor? We'll be sharing our own list before he's sworn in; send your suggestions to [email protected]