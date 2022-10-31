Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Crime

Ultra-Violent Pre-Halloween Weekend Leaves Eight Dead in Metro Denver

October 31, 2022 7:18AM

An Aurora police officer on the scene of a quadruple homicide on October 30.
An Aurora police officer on the scene of a quadruple homicide on October 30. Courtesy of 9News
During the weekend leading up to Halloween, violent crimes across the Denver-Boulder area resulted in a stunning death toll.

At least eight people were killed during incidents in Denver, Aurora and Boulder over three days — and that's not counting the three people at the center of an October 30 death investigation on the 4500 block of Kittredge Street, in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, that the Denver Police Department has not yet identified as a crime. Shootings also took place in Broomfield and Douglas County, where an accidental discharge of a firearm took place at a middle-school flag-football game.

The Denver Police Twitter account's first shooting alert for the weekend was time-stamped at 2:13 a.m. on Saturday, October 29. The location was the 12200 block of East 50th Avenue, in the Montbello neighborhood, and a single victim was transported to an area hospital "with unknown extent of injuries."

That evening, two stabbings occurred within half an hour of each other. An 11:10 p.m. tweet noted an investigation on the 10800 block of East Dartmouth Avenue, in the Kennedy neighborhood; no specifics were shared about the victim. And at 11:32 p.m., DPD officers were investigating a similar crime on the 10000 block of East Hampden Avenue; in that case, an adult male was transported to a hospital with wounds said to be life-threatening. An individual had been taken into custody, according to the DPD.

Hours later, at 2:49 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, the DPD tweeted about a shooting on the 9800 block of East Girard Avenue, also in the Hampden neighborhood. A follow-up at 10:18 a.m. revealed that two victims were dead and an investigation was ongoing.

The violence didn't end there. At 6:07 a.m. today, October 31, the DPD tweeted about a stabbing on the 6100 block of East Iliff Avenue. The male victim's injuries weren't detailed.

The Aurora Police Department tweeted about a shooting in a parking lot at 6340 South Parker Road at 5:54 a.m. Friday, October 28, although a subsequent release revealed that the crime had actually taken place several hours earlier, at around 2:25 a.m., and involved "a man and a woman, who were strangers to each other." The woman, age 46, died at the scene, while the man, 42-year-old John Thoren, was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder.

At 3:07 a.m. on October 30, the APD shared word of a shooting at a house near the 900 block of North Geneva Street, near Delmar Parkway, that a summary issued later that morning dubbed a "quadruple homicide." The first 911 call had come in at 2:06 a.m., and by the time officers arrived nine minutes later, four adults were dead; also present were a woman and two young children, who were rescued from the residence unharmed. Investigators believe the attack stemmed from "an ongoing domestic situation" between the surviving woman and 21-year-old Joseph Mario Castorena, who fled the scene and is currently the subject of a manhunt. Castorena is said to have "a distinctive lion tattoo on the left side of his neck."

Here's a press conference by interim Aurora Police Chief Dan Oates about the shooting.
At 3:14 a.m. on October 30, the Broomfield Police Department tweeted an alert about a shooting at a home in the vicinity of 136th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. One person was hospitalized with "serious injuries" after being shot at a house party.

At 3:41 p.m. that afternoon, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office sent out an email blast about a series of events that got underway shortly after midnight. At 12:15 a.m., a deputy with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop over a suspected DUI, but the vehicle "eluded the deputy in the Berthoud area and was last seen southbound on Highway 287, near Highway 56, when the LCSO deputy stopped pursuing."

At approximately 12:30 a.m., according to the BCSO, the Boulder County Communications Center learned about a "suspicious vehicle" that had come to a halt in the area of Highway 287 and Yellowstone Road, after which several occupants fled on foot. And ten minutes later, a Longmont hospital informed Boulder authorities that a 21-year-old Denver woman delivered to its door was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Meanwhile, deputies and investigators from both Boulder and Larimer counties found four suspects — two men and two women — in a camper trailer on a residential property not far from where the vehicle had come to a halt. Interviews with those individuals suggested that "the victim does not appear to be connected to the suspects." Instead, the cops surmised that she had been traveling in a different ride driven by her mother when they came upon the suspect vehicle — and she was shot during an attempted carjacking. In the end, three people were arrested, all from the Greeley area: Martin Cerda, 23, suspected of second-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, vehicular eluding, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender: Adriana Vargas, 23, accused of second-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender (she's also said to be named in several outstanding arrest warrants); and Marissa Ruiz, 24, held for outstanding warrants.

The southern portion of the metro area was not immune to the violence. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office used Twitter at 7:32 p.m. October 29 to provide details about the arrest of 65-year-old Aurora resident David Drummond. At 3:45 p.m. that afternoon, the DCSO had raced to a football field at Cresthill Middle School in Highlands Ranch on a report of "shots fired." They quickly determined that a handgun had fallen out of Drummond's pants and discharged a round. No one was injured, but Drummond was busted for alleged prohibited use of a weapon, unlawful carrying of a weapon on school property, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. His concealed-carry permits from Arapahoe County and the State of Utah were also confiscated.

Those with information about any of these incidents can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
Contact: Michael Roberts

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation