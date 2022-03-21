Denver's Ten Most Dangerous Intersections Now

The Denver Police Department's updated list of the ten surface-street intersections with the most motor-vehicle accidents includes the sites of dozens upon dozens of crashes since the start of 2021. And all ten are located in parts of the Mile High City that still qualify as the most dangerous driving neighborhoods in early 2022.
Westword's previous rundown of Denver intersections with the most accidents recorded by the DPD was published in June 2019, before the March 2020 start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Traffic volume remained lower than usual even after the city's virus-related lockdown was lifted that May, but began edging up over the course of 2021.
Although traffic is closer to normal these days, other things have changed. Only two intersections that made the DPD's dangerous intersection roster, which covered the period between January 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019, show up on the current version, requested by Westword, which focuses on the period from January 1, 2021, to March 15, 2022: West Alameda Avenue at South Santa Fe Drive, and West Colfax Avenue and Kalamath Street. The other eight intersections are new to the list.
Denver's address locator indicates that the ten intersections with the most accidents cited by Denver police last week all fell within the boundaries of neighborhoods that have experienced at least one crash during the first ten weeks of 2022: Hale, Overland, Athmar Park, Gateway/Green Valley Ranch, Northeast Park Hill, Baker, Windsor, Globeville, Lincoln Park and North Park Hill.
The intersection with the most accidents in 2021 was Colorado Boulevard at East Colfax Avenue, which notched 44 crashes — an average of more than three a month. The intersection with the most accidents so far this year is West Alameda Avenue at South Santa Fe Drive, with eight. That works out to approximately one crash every nine days.
Continue to see the ten intersections pinpointed by the DPD, ranked from fewest to most accidents in 2021; the list also includes neighborhood locations and the number of smashups from January 1 to March 11, 2022. (Updated stats account for the jumps in recent accidents in certain neighborhoods)
Top 10 Surface-Street Intersections With the Most Motor Vehicle Crashes Reported to the Denver Police Department, 2021 and 2022
10. Colorado Boulevard/East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
January 1-December 31, 2021: 24
January 1-March 15, 2022: 2
Neighborhood: North Park Hill (1 accident, January 1-March 11, 2022)
9. West Colfax Avenue/Kalamath Street
January 1-December 31, 2021: 24
January 1-March 15, 2022: 4
Neighborhood: Lincoln Park (8 accidents, January 1-March 11, 2022)
8. Park Avenue West/North Globeville Road
January 1-December 31, 2021: 25
January 1-March 15, 2022: 4
Neighborhood: Globeville (6 accidents, January 1-March 11, 2022)
7. South Quebec Street/East Alameda Avenue
January 1-December 31, 2021: 26
January 1-March 15, 2022: 4
Neighborhood: Windsor (2 accidents, January 1-March 11, 2022)
6. West Alameda Avenue/South Santa Fe Drive
January 1-December 31, 2021: 27
January 1-March 15, 2022: 8
Neighborhood: Baker (4 accidents, January 1-March 11, 2022)
5. Colorado Boulevard/East 40th Avenue
January 1-December 31, 2021: 30
January 1-March 15, 2022: 0
Neighborhood: Northeast Park Hill (4 accidents, January 1-March 11, 2022)
4. North Tower Road/East 56th Avenue
January 1-December 31, 2021: 31
January 1-March 15, 2022: 4
Neighborhood: Gateway/Green Valley Ranch (2 accidents, January 1-March 11, 2022)
3. West Mississippi Avenue/South Platte River Drive
January 1-December 31, 2021: 32
January 1-March 15, 2022: 3
Neighborhood: Athmar Park (4 accidents, January 1-March 11, 2022)
2. West Mississippi Avenue/South Santa Fe Drive
January 1-December 31, 2021: 33
January 1-March 15, 2022: 2
Neighborhood: Overland (6 accidents, January 1-March 11, 2022)
1. Colorado Boulevard/East Colfax Avenue
January 1-December 31, 2021: 44
January 1-March 15, 2022: 5
Neighborhood: Hale (2 accidents, January 1-March 11, 2022)