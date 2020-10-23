Most Expensive Denver Homes for Sale Right Now

Over the summer, the average cost of a single family home in Denver blew past $600,000, propelled by strong demand and a limited market. Moreover, the October trends report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors maintains that sales of luxury properties — those valued at more than $1 million — remain brisk, too.

Still, all pricey pads are not moving quickly. Our look at the five most expensive homes available for purchase right now through LIV Sotheby's International Realty excludes four homes listed on the site that are currently under contract — a status that indicates some extremely well-heeled buyers are still out there. But three of the properties spotlighted here have been sitting on the market since our last post on the topic, published in early March, right before COVID-19 hit Colorado full-force, with the joint in the top slot a repeat from our August 2019 offering.

Moreover, the tag on that home has been lowered more than $3 million, and it's not the only one whose price has dropped. Another home is looking for half-a-million less than it was seven months ago.

Here are the five current chart-toppers in ascending order by cost, along with descriptions and photos from the site, as well as links from the original listings and references to those making return appearances.

910 Gaylord Street. Google Maps

5. 910 Gaylord Street

$5,297,000 (listed at $5,990,000 in March)

$5,297,000

6 BEDROOMS

4 FULL BATHS

1 PARTIAL BATH

8,053 Square Feet

.49 Acres

The iconic Waring Mansion, one of famed architect Jacque Bennedict's finest masterpieces with a just completed seven figure renovation and expansion. Historic architectural details have been preserved with spectacular windows and the grand gracious spiral staircase. The floorplan flows past the beautiful living room, flooded with light on three sides, showcasing the original magnificent stenciled ceiling to the formal library and dining room that open to a lovely loggia overlooking the yard and gardens. The expansion created today's so sought after open kitchen/family room with enough space for large gatherings. The kitchen has fresh white cabinets with Wolf and Subzero appliances. There is also a new mudroom between the kitchen and garage. Upstairs there are 5 bedrooms & 5 new baths including the incredible new Master bath. There is also an office plus a 3rd floor family room with bar. Located on nearly 1/2 acre, close to Downtown, walkable to Cherry Creek shops and restaurants and in Bromwell and East High School!

A ground-level look at 40 Polo Club Circle. YouTube

4. 40 Polo Club Circle

$5,900,000 (not listed in March)

5 BEDROOMS

6 FULL BATHS

13,043 Square Feet

.79 Acres

Effortless luxury living awaits at this sophisticated and richly appointed legacy estate in prestigious Polo Club. Builder built and owned, no expense or detail was spared in the custom craftsmanship and finish-out of this highly coveted and secure gem. Ideally nestled in a picturesque verdant setting, the 5 bedroom, 8 bathroom residence affords a gracious 8,759 square feet on two levels, plus an additional 4,284 square feet in the entertaining lower level - boasting timeless architectural design and style, adorned with exquisite custom millwork and moldings throughout. Masterfully designed and expertly curated for those of discerning tastes, this is a true entertainer’s home with move-in ready appeal. Don’t miss your chance to have it all in a one-of-a-kind showplace on sought-after Polo Club Circle. Property is available fully furnished and turnkey.

380 North Gilpin Street. Google Maps

3. 380 North Gilpin Street

$5,995,000 (unchanged since March)

6 BEDROOMS

3 FULL BATHS

3 PARTIAL BATHS

7,810 Square Feet

.4 Acres

This significant Country Club home is rich in history, grand in stature and delivers an elegant lifestyle. Designed by Burnham Hoyt in the 1920's it retains much of its original character, including a 4,000 volume wood-paneled library, leaded glass windows with the initials of the original owners, a weather vane designed and gifted to the owners by Hoyt, and much more. Deemed as The Corner Chateau, this home has seen important upgrades for today's lifestyle by some of Denver's finest, BOA Construction and Canady Construction; including an open kitchen flooded with light that connects to a sitting room, family room and large private patio. This home's generous living and entertaining spaces, along with six en-suite bedrooms is further enhanced by the 17,400 square foot professionally landscaped yard and gardens, beautifully fenced for privacy. The press love this home and so will you — it's been sought out and featured time and again by local and national press. Come visit and see for yourself.



333 Milwaukee Street. Google Maps

2. 333 Milwaukee Street

$8,550,000

5 BEDROOMS

5 FULL BATHS

1 PARTIAL BATH

8,281 Square Feet

.32 Acres

EXTERIOR

This mountain modern residence on a 1/3 of an acre, designed by award-winning Boulder-based Surround Architecture, features an outdoor salt-water pool and jacuzzi, 22-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, and an open floor plan with an abundance of natural light - truly exemplifying the Colorado lifestyle. As you approach the home, the majestic metal door draws you in. Once inside, the living, dining and kitchen spaces seamlessly flow together and transition from the indoor to the outdoor environments. Main floor living is ideal with the office and primary suite in the south wing as you walk past the boxcar treads and glass central staircase through the glass-walled hallway. The second floor features a loft, two en-suite bedrooms and a terrace overlooking the pool and gardens. The basement boasts a home theater, recreation room, wet bar and two more en-suite bedrooms. The detached building offers flex space for additional 2.5 car garage or extra office and studio space. In the garden area, the expressed steel portal frame supporting the tapered heavy timber rafters is a focal point of this tranquil retreat. Wolfe appliances, Geothermal systems and Smart Home technology top off the home’s attention to detail. Just outside the residence are all of the high-end shops, restaurants and retail of the Cherry Creek North neighborhood. Finally, the recreational areas of Colorado are close proximity with many of the world-class mountain resorts only 60-90 minutes away. This urban oasis is waiting for you.

460 Saint Paul Street. Google Maps

1. 460 Saint Paul Street

$10,987,000 ($13,995,000 as of August 2019 and March)

5 BEDROOMS

2 FULL BATHS

4 PARTIAL BATHS

6,630 Square Feet

.31 Acres

Exclusively located on a huge lot in the heart of Cherry Creek North, this contemporary residence displays an exceptional standard of architecture & craftsmanship. Constructed by Paul Kobey and designed by architect, Michael Knorr, every thoughtful detail offers unmatched quality & style. Generous use of arched curves, glass & limestone create an environment of tremendous peace & calm. Designed with radiant heated floors, the sun-drenched great room with 12 foot ceilings offers south facing windows, built-in media cabinetry + stainless steel fireplace. Highly customized Poggenpohl kitchen includes limestone countertops; Miele double ovens, double warming ovens, coffee maker & 2 dishwashers; Wolf gas cooktop + Sub-Zero refrigerator, freezer & refrigerator drawers, open to a breakfast room as well as a spacious formal dining room with butlers pantry featuring wine refrigerator, ice maker & refrigerator drawers. Custom Silver-leaf Sycamore cabinetry in her study and Italian-finished Birds-eye Maple cabinetry in his study, each with fireplace & on the main floor. Magnificent, expansive 2-level weight/exercise room with walls of windows is a highlight of this property, including a juice bar lounge. An elevator as well as striking staircase with a large, domed skylight leads to all levels of this sophisticated, urban oasis. Upstairs you find a luxurious master suite with fireplace, new Italian tile 7-piece bath including steam shower & soaking tub + custom walk-in closet. Balcony from the master suite offers a staircase to the rooftop deck with spectacular mountain views. The walk-out level is complemented by 2 additional bedrooms adjoined by a full bath with private sink areas + media room, play room/yoga studio & massage room with bamboo hardwood floors looking out to the private patio with garden area & Koi pond. Impressive state-of-the-art custom home, boasting a computer system managing Lite-touch system, HVAC, cameras, thermostats & audio-visual throughout.