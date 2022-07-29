Mysterious Murder of Tayvion Washington, His Mom's Quest for Justice

Eight people were killed in Denver during an eight-day period in July 2020 — most of them persons of color whose tragic stories received only cursory press attention.
As Westword pointed out in a post about this phenomenon, activists at the George Floyd protests that had gotten underway in downtown Denver a little over a month earlier "frequently note that black men and women killed in law enforcement actions are treated as though their identities don't matter — hence the reminder to 'say their name.'"
The victims of the slayings were 29-year-old Daniel Epperson, 32-year-old Booker Jackson III, forty-year-old Ariana Wolk, 21-year-old Yaun Yae Long, twenty-year-old Kalani Hayter, fourteen-year-old Xzavier Collier, fifteen-year-old Moses Chaney Harris, and Tayvion Washington, the nineteen-year-old whose photo appeared at the top of the piece.
On August 12, more than two years later, Devin Franklin is scheduled to be sentenced in Washington's death — another development left unreported until now. But according to Sandra Huggins, Washington's mother, investigators don't believe he's the person who fired the fatal shot — so they struck a plea bargain with Franklin in the hope that he'll testify against the actual killer.
The process of seeking justice for her son has left Huggins emotionally exhausted. "This has been so frustrating for me," she says. "But I'm not going to leave this alone. I just want this case to be heard."
When asked to describe Washington, she speaks in the present tense. "Oh, man, he is the greatest — just so lovable, so helpful, always kissing and hugging. That's all he does. He knows no strangers, he's friendly with everyone," says Huggins.
Washington had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, "which was kind of hard," Huggins admits. "He had challenges in his life that he was trying to put in order." A graduate of Northeast Early College, a high school in Montbello, he dreamed of being a rapper or a football player. "He was very good at sports," she recalls. "Any sport with a ball, he was absolutely good at." At the time of his death, he was working two jobs, including one at the Struggle of Love Foundation, which she describes as a "food bank and a place with so many resources to help the youth of the community."
Washington's life ended on the 2900 block of Poplar Street, where his aunt lives, and Huggins acknowledges that after all this time, the details remain sketchy. "Someone walked up to him outside my auntie's house," she says. "I believe my son was set up and they knew where he was. There was one person on foot and one person in a car, and it looked like they were fighting over a phone. And then they shot him."
At the time of the incident, Franklin was reportedly on probation for two prior offenses — one related to a vehicular-eluding beef in Texas, the other pertaining to a Denver conviction for carrying a concealed weapon.
Carolyn Tyler, spokesperson for the Denver District Attorney's Office, declines to comment about Franklin beyond sharing the original list of nineteen charges against him, including first-degree murder after deliberation and first-degree murder — extreme indifference. But Huggins maintains that he agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge he was offered in the hope that he would "tell who was all involved."
These days, Huggins is working on putting together a new business called Colorful Creations. "It's inspired by Tayvion," she says. "We're going to be painting, planting, doing all kinds of things. Our goal is to use the money to help people who are going through the same kinds of things like me — help them pay for funerals, pay for headstones, help them find people to talk to about things. Just help people navigate through this, because it is rough."
In the meantime, Huggins has a simple request: "I just want people to know my son's name."