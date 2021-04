Denver Neighborhoods With the Most Violent Crimes Now

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

A recent report from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation confirmed that violent crime soared in Denver during 2020, with 6,749 incidents. And while 2021 violent-crime counts are still preliminary, the Denver Police Department's indispensable online Crime Map already registers more than 1,200 for the year to date.

Where are the most violent crimes occurring now? We used the Crime Map tool to drill down into the stats for all 78 of the city's official neighborhoods to find out what areas have experienced the most incidents so far this year. We also compared the figures to a similar survey we conducted in 2017, when the total number of violent crimes was 5,342 for the year.

Our 2017 story looked at violent crimes — defined by the DPD as murder, robbery and aggravated assault — from January 1 to July 1 of that year. The time period for 2021 is shorter: January 1 through April 19. And yet eleven neighborhoods, including Central Park and Cherry Creek, had already seen more violent crimes during the first hundred days of 2021 than they did during the first six months of 2017.

The news isn't all grim. Violent-crime rates have declined over the past four years in some Denver neighborhoods, including Whittier, which has registered just six violent crimes so far this year, compared to 28 in the first half of 2017. But violent crimes in many other neighborhoods are well ahead of the pace from 2017. In Civic Center, for example, there were 25 violent crimes between the start of 2021 and April 19, just one off the 26 counted in the first six months of 2017.

Here are the stats for every official Denver neighborhood, ranked from lowest to highest crime density — the number of violent crimes per square mile — so far in 2021. Also included are comparisons to the figures for the first six months of 2017; the names of neighborhoods with more violent crimes so far this year appear in bold, while four others with an equal number are italicized.

1. DIA

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 18

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 0.42 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 4

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 0.09 per square mile

2. Marston

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 2

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 0.63 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 9

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 2.84 per square mile

3. Washington Park

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 1

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 0.66 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 2

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 1.32 per square mile

4. University Park

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 1

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 0.86 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 7

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 6.02 per square mile

5. Hilltop

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 2

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 1.16 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 2

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 1.16 per square mile

6. Cory-Merrill

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 1

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 1.19 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 2

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 2.38 per square mile

7. Country Club

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 1

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 1.54 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 1

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 1.54 per square mile

8. Belcaro

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 2

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 1.72 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 5

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 4.29 per square mile

9. Berkeley

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 3

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 2.00 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 17

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 11.35 per square mile

10 (tie). Southmoor Park

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 2

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 2.15 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 5

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 5.37 per square mile

10 (tie). Wellshire

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 2

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 2.15 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 0

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 0.00 per square mile

12. Hampden South

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 7

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 2.40 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 16

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 5.50 per square mile

13. Bear Valley

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 4

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 2.96 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 9

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 6.66 per square mile

14. University

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 4

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 3.21 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 6

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 4.82 per square mile

15. Washington Park West

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 3

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 3.44 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 6

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 6.87 per square mile

16. Rosedale

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 2

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 3.55 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 3

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 5.32 per square mile

17. Sloan's Lake

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 5

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 3.57 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 14

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 10.01 per square mile

18. Platt Park

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 3

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 3.67 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 6

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 7.33 per square mile

19. Central Park (formerly Stapleton)

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 34

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 3.78 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 31

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 3.45 per square mile

20. Congress Park

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 4

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 3.89 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 12

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 11.66 per square mile

21. City Park

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 3

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 3.91 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 4

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 5.21 per square mile

22. Lowry Field

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 11

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 4.26 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 15

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 5.82 per square mile

23. West Highland

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 5

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 4.45 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 11

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 9.79 per square mile

24. Fort Logan

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 12

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 4.53 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 6

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 2.26 per square mile

25. Northeast Park Hill

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 16

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 4.80 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 26

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 7.80 per square mile

26. Regis

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 5

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 4.91 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 4

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 3.93 per square mile

27. Gateway/Green Valley Ranch

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 37

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 5.02 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 42

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 5.71 per square mile

28. Skyland

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 4

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 5.24 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 4

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 5.24 per square mile

29. South Park Hill

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 8

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 5.37 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 11

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 7.38 per square mile

30. Virginia Village

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 11

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 5.66 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 11

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 5.66 per square mile

31. North Park Hill

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 9

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 6.02 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 18

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 12.05 per square mile

32. Highland

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 7

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 6.07 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 25

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 21.68 per square mile

33. University Hills

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 9

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 6.20 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 11

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 7.58 per square mile

34. Montclair

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 7

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 6.92 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 17

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 16.80 per square mile

35. Speer

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 6

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 7.03 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 14

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 16.39 per square mile

36 (tie). Overland

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 8

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 7.12 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 12

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 10.69 per square mile

36 (tie). Harvey Park

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 12

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 7.12 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 23

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 13.64 per square mile

38. Windsor

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 13

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 7.60 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 20

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 11.70 per square mile

39. Sunnyside

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 11

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 7.72 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 21

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 14.75 per square mile

40. Auraria

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 5

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 7.75 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 7

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 10.85 per square mile

41. Sun Valley

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 5

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 7.79 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 30

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 46.73 per square mile

42. Indian Creek

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 4

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 8.21 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 0

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 0.00 per square mile

43. Cherry Creek

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 7

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 8.36 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 3

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 3.58 per square mile

44. Elyria-Swansea

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 22

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 8.48 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 30

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 11.56 per square mile

45. Valverde

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 9

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 9.38 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 26

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 27.08 per square mile

46. Globeville

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 20

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 9.71 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 19

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 9.22 per square mile

47. Washington Virginia Vale

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 18

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 9.84 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 37

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 20.23 per square mile

48. Jefferson Park

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 5

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 10.16 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 7

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 14.23 per square mile

49. Harvey Park South

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 14

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 10.24 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 17

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 12.44 per square mile

50. Athmar Park

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 16

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 10.35 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 24

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 15.52 per square mile

51. Whittier

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 6

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 10.66 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 28

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 49.73 per square mile

52. Baker

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 17

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 11.39 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 30

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 20.11 per square mile

53. Hampden

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 35

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 12.39 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 31

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 10.98 per square mile

54. Barnum West

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 9

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 12.43 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 11

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 15.19 per square mile

55. College View-South Platte

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 19

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 13.02 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 24

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 16.45 per square mile

56. Mar Lee

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 20

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 13.27 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 20

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 13.27 per square mile

57. Montbello

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 68

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 13.43 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 71

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 14.03 per square mile

58. Chaffee Park

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 11

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 14.01 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 9

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 11.45 per square mile

59. Clayton

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 11

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 14.27 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 18

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 23.35 per square mile

60. Hale

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 14

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 14.39 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 17

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 17.47 per square mile

61. Ruby Hill

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 22

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 15.15 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 18

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 12.40 per square mile

62. Kennedy

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 11

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 15.67 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 13

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 18.52 per square mile

63. Lincoln Park

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 23

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 18.02 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 67

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 52.51 per square mile

64. Villa Park

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 18

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 18.26 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 28

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 28.31 per square mile

65. Cole

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 10

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 19.53 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 22

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 42.97 per square mile

66. Cheesman Park

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 11

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 20.87 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 19

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 36.05 per square mile

67. Goldsmith

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 17

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 21.99 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 18

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 23.29 per square mile

68. Barnum

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 17

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 22.05 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 20

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 25.94 per square mile

69. West Colfax

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 25

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 24.85 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 46

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 45.82 per square mile

70. Westwood

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 44

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 29.39 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 49

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 32.73 per square mile

71. City Park West

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 16

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 29.91 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 20

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 37.38 per square mile

72. East Colfax

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 33

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 30.87 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 72

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 67.35 per square mile

73. Five Points

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 70

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 39.82 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 152

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 86.46 per square mile

74. Capitol Hill

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 49

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 72.48 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 69

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 102.07

75. Civic Center

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 25

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 82.24 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 26

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 85.53 per square mile

76. Union Station

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 39

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 88.84 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 72

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 164.01 per square mile

77. North Capitol Hill

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 33

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 93.48 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 35

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 99.15 per square mile

78. CBD (Central Business District)

Offense Count January 1-April 19, 2021: 48

Crime Density January 1-April 19, 2021: 111.37 per square mile

Offense Count January 1-July 1, 2017: 56

Crime Density January 1-July 1, 2017: 129.93 per square mile