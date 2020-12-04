Denver Neighborhoods With the Most COVID-19 Deaths So Far

The pace of COVID-19 deaths has been increasing across the country, including in Denver. The vast majority of neighborhoods in the city are seeing fatalities, including more than a dozen that were untouched during the early months of the pandemic. In a disturbing number of areas, the death totals have more than doubled.

We last broke down COVID-19 deaths by Denver neighborhoods five months ago, using statistics from June 30. At that time, according to the data summary page maintained by Denver Public Health, the number of positive cases in the city stood at 6,993, and 309 people had perished. As of today, December 4, the case count has exploded to 38,756, and deaths are up to 547. That's 238 passings in 156 days, or more than 1.5 for every 24-hour period.

Back on June 30, 29 of Denver's 78 officially recognized neighborhoods had yet to register a single COVID-19 death. As of today, that number is down to twelve.

On its summary page, Denver Public Health doesn't specify the number of deaths per neighborhood if that number is below five, but death rate increases of even 0.1 per 1,000 persons indicate more casualties in a specific location.

And for many other neighborhoods, the jumps are obvious — and they emphasize COVID-19's disproportionate impact on people of color. Gateway-Green Valley Ranch had suffered nine deaths as of June 30; that number is now up to fourteen. And the situation is even more extreme in Montbello, which has gone from eight deaths to 21.

There's no shortage of spikes in other Denver neighborhoods — among them Windsor (fewer than five to eleven), Five Points (from nine to seventeen), Washington Virginia Vale (from eight to eighteen), and Goldsmith (from eleven to 27).

The neighborhood with the most deaths to date is Virginia Village, which had seventeen on June 30 and is currently at 43.

Where does your neighborhood fall? The following roster is ranked by death rate per 1,000 persons in ascending order; at the bottom are the neighborhoods still clinging to a mark of 0.0.

University

Total Deaths <5 (0 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.1 (0.0 on June 30)

Berkeley

Total Deaths <5 (0 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.1 (0.0 on June 30)

West Highland

Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since June 30)

Death Rate 0.1 (unchanged since June 30)

Congress Park

Total Deaths <5 (0 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.1 (0.0 on June 30)

Jefferson Park

Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since June 30)

Death Rate 0.2 (0.3 on June 30)

Hale

Total Deaths <5 (0 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.2 (0.0 on June 30)

Central Park (formerly Stapleton)

Total Deaths 5 (0 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.2 (0.0 on June 30)

Capitol Hill

Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since June 30)

Death Rate 0.2 (0.1 on June 30)

Kennedy

Total Deaths <5 (0 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.2 (0.0 on June 30)

Whittier

Total Deaths <5 (0 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.2 (0.0 on June 30)

Clayton

Total Deaths <5 (0 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.2 (0.0 on June 30)

Regis

Total Deaths <5 (0 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.2 (0.0 on June 30)

Marston

Total Deaths <5 (0 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.2 (0.0 on June 30)

Union Station

Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since June 30)

Death Rate 0.2 (0.1 on June 30)

University Park

Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since June 30)

Death Rate 0.3 (0.1 on June 30)

Hampden South

Total Deaths 6 (<5 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.3 (0.1 on June 30)

Wellshire

Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since June 30)

Death Rate 0.3 (unchanged since June 30)

Gateway-Green Valley Ranch

Total Deaths 14 (9 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.3 (0.2 on June 30)

Montclair

Total Deaths <5 (0 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.3 (0.0 on June 30)

CBD (Central Business District)

Total Deaths <5 (0 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.4 (0.0 on June 30)

Bear Valley

Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since June 30)

Death Rate 0.4 (0.1 on June 30)

Sloan's Lake

Total Deaths <5 (0 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.4 (0.0 on June 30)

Westwood

Total Deaths 8 (<5 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.4 (0.2 on June 30)

West Colfax

Total Deaths 6 (<5 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.4 (0.1 on June 30)

North Capitol Hill

Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since June 30)

Death Rate 0.5 (unchanged since June 30)

Globeville

Total Deaths <5 (0 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.5 (0.0 on June 30)

Cheesman Park

Total Deaths 5 (<5 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.5 (0.3 on June 30)

East Colfax

Total Deaths 6 (<5 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.5 (0.4 on June 30)

Athmar Park

Total Deaths 5 (<5 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.5 (0.2 on June 30)

Cory-Merrill

Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since June 30)

Death Rate 0.5 (unchanged since June 30)

Cherry Creek

Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since June 30)

Death Rate 0.5 (0.3 on June 30)

Baker

Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since June 30)

Death Rate 0.5 (0.2 on June 30)

DIA

Total Deaths <5 (0 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.6 (0.0 on June 30)

Skyland

Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since June 30)

Death Rate 0.6 (0.3 on June 30)

North Park Hill

Total Deaths 6 (<5 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.6 (0.2 on June 30)

Montbello

Total Deaths 21 (8 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.6 (0.2 on June 30)

City Park

Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since June 30)

Death Rate 0.6 (0.3 on June 30)

Speer

Total Deaths 9 (<5 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.7 (0.3 on June 30)

Villa Park

Total Deaths 7 (<5 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.7 (0.3 on June 30)

Barnum

Total Deaths 5 (<5 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.7 (0.1 on June 30)

Sunnyside

Total Deaths 9 (5 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.8 (0.5 on June 30)

University Hills

Total Deaths 5 (<5 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.8 (0.2 on June 30)

Five Points

Total Deaths 17 (9 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.8 (0.4 on June 30)

Windsor

Total Deaths 11 (<5 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.8 (0.2 on June 30)

Harvey Park

Total Deaths 10 (<5 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.8 (0.2 on June 30)

Chaffee Park

Total Deaths <5 (0 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.9 (0.0 on June 30)

Lowry Field

Total Deaths 8 (<5 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.9 (0.2 on June 30)

Barnum West

Total Deaths 5 (<5 on June 30)

Death Rate 0.9 (0.2 on June 30)

Elyria Swansea

Total Deaths 7 (5 on June 30)

Death Rate 1.0 (0.7 on June 30)

Highland

Total Deaths 14 (5 on June 30)

Death Rate 1.0 (0.4 on June 30)

College View-South Platte

Total Deaths 7 (0 on June 30)

Death Rate 1.0 (0.0 on June 30)

Ruby Hill

Total Deaths 13 (<5 on June 30)

Death Rate 1.2 (0.3 on June 30)

Washington Virginia Vale

Total Deaths 18 (8 on June 30)

Death Rate 1.2 (0.5 on June 30)

Mar Lee

Total Deaths 17 (5 on June 30)

Death Rate 1.2 (0.4 on June 30)

Lincoln Park

Total Deaths 5 (<5 on June 30)

Death Rate 1.4 (0.1 on June 30)

Valverde

Total Deaths 6 (<5 on June 30)

Death Rate 1.4 (0.5 on June 30)

City Park West

Total Deaths 9 (7 on June 30)

Death Rate 1.5 (1.2 on June 30)

Hampden

Total Deaths 34 (17 on June 30)

Death Rate 1.7 (0.8 on June 30)

Northeast Park Hill

Total Deaths 17 (11 on June 30)

Death Rate 1.8 (1.2 on June 30)

Harvey Park South

Total Deaths 17 (<5 on June 30)

Death Rate 1.8 (0.4 on June 30)

Southmoor Park

Total Deaths 11 (9 on June 30)

Death Rate 1.9 (1.6 on June 30)

Hilltop

Total Deaths 20 (10 on June 30)

Death Rate 1.9 (1.0 on June 30)

Fort Logan

Total Deaths 23 (<5 on June 30)

Death Rate 2.4 (0.2 on June 30)

Rosedale

Total Deaths 8 (unchanged since June 30)

Death Rate 2.8 (unchanged since June 30)

Virginia Village

Total Deaths 43 (17 on June 30)

Death Rate 3.0 (1.2 on June 30)

Goldsmith

Total Deaths 27 (11 on June 30)

Death Rate 4.1 (1.7 on June 30)

Denver neighborhoods with a 0.0 death rate: Auraria, Belcaro, Civic Center, Cole, Country Club, Indian Creek, Overland, Platt Park, South Park Hill, Sun Valley, Washington Park and Washington Park West.