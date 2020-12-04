Denver Neighborhoods With the Most COVID-19 Deaths So Far

The pace of COVID-19 deaths has been increasing across the country, including in Denver. The vast majority of neighborhoods in the city are seeing fatalities, including more than a dozen that were untouched during the early months of the pandemic. In a disturbing number of areas, the death totals have more than doubled.
We last broke down COVID-19 deaths by Denver neighborhoods five months ago, using statistics from June 30. At that time, according to the data summary page maintained by Denver Public Health, the number of positive cases in the city stood at 6,993, and 309 people had perished. As of today, December 4, the case count has exploded to 38,756, and deaths are up to 547. That's 238 passings in 156 days, or more than 1.5 for every 24-hour period.
Back on June 30, 29 of Denver's 78 officially recognized neighborhoods had yet to register a single COVID-19 death. As of today, that number is down to twelve.
On its summary page, Denver Public Health doesn't specify the number of deaths per neighborhood if that number is below five, but death rate increases of even 0.1 per 1,000 persons indicate more casualties in a specific location.
And for many other neighborhoods, the jumps are obvious — and they emphasize COVID-19's disproportionate impact on people of color. Gateway-Green Valley Ranch had suffered nine deaths as of June 30; that number is now up to fourteen. And the situation is even more extreme in Montbello, which has gone from eight deaths to 21.
There's no shortage of spikes in other Denver neighborhoods — among them Windsor (fewer than five to eleven), Five Points (from nine to seventeen), Washington Virginia Vale (from eight to eighteen), and Goldsmith (from eleven to 27).
The neighborhood with the most deaths to date is Virginia Village, which had seventeen on June 30 and is currently at 43.
Where does your neighborhood fall? The following roster is ranked by death rate per 1,000 persons in ascending order; at the bottom are the neighborhoods still clinging to a mark of 0.0.
University
Total Deaths <5 (0 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.1 (0.0 on June 30)
Berkeley
Total Deaths <5 (0 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.1 (0.0 on June 30)
West Highland
Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since June 30)
Death Rate 0.1 (unchanged since June 30)
Congress Park
Total Deaths <5 (0 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.1 (0.0 on June 30)
Jefferson Park
Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since June 30)
Death Rate 0.2 (0.3 on June 30)
Hale
Total Deaths <5 (0 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.2 (0.0 on June 30)
Central Park (formerly Stapleton)
Total Deaths 5 (0 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.2 (0.0 on June 30)
Capitol Hill
Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since June 30)
Death Rate 0.2 (0.1 on June 30)
Kennedy
Total Deaths <5 (0 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.2 (0.0 on June 30)
Whittier
Total Deaths <5 (0 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.2 (0.0 on June 30)
Clayton
Total Deaths <5 (0 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.2 (0.0 on June 30)
Regis
Total Deaths <5 (0 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.2 (0.0 on June 30)
Marston
Total Deaths <5 (0 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.2 (0.0 on June 30)
Union Station
Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since June 30)
Death Rate 0.2 (0.1 on June 30)
University Park
Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since June 30)
Death Rate 0.3 (0.1 on June 30)
Hampden South
Total Deaths 6 (<5 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.3 (0.1 on June 30)
Wellshire
Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since June 30)
Death Rate 0.3 (unchanged since June 30)
Gateway-Green Valley Ranch
Total Deaths 14 (9 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.3 (0.2 on June 30)
Montclair
Total Deaths <5 (0 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.3 (0.0 on June 30)
CBD (Central Business District)
Total Deaths <5 (0 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.4 (0.0 on June 30)
Bear Valley
Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since June 30)
Death Rate 0.4 (0.1 on June 30)
Sloan's Lake
Total Deaths <5 (0 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.4 (0.0 on June 30)
Westwood
Total Deaths 8 (<5 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.4 (0.2 on June 30)
West Colfax
Total Deaths 6 (<5 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.4 (0.1 on June 30)
North Capitol Hill
Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since June 30)
Death Rate 0.5 (unchanged since June 30)
Globeville
Total Deaths <5 (0 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.5 (0.0 on June 30)
Cheesman Park
Total Deaths 5 (<5 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.5 (0.3 on June 30)
East Colfax
Total Deaths 6 (<5 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.5 (0.4 on June 30)
Athmar Park
Total Deaths 5 (<5 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.5 (0.2 on June 30)
Cory-Merrill
Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since June 30)
Death Rate 0.5 (unchanged since June 30)
Cherry Creek
Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since June 30)
Death Rate 0.5 (0.3 on June 30)
Baker
Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since June 30)
Death Rate 0.5 (0.2 on June 30)
DIA
Total Deaths <5 (0 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.6 (0.0 on June 30)
Skyland
Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since June 30)
Death Rate 0.6 (0.3 on June 30)
North Park Hill
Total Deaths 6 (<5 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.6 (0.2 on June 30)
Montbello
Total Deaths 21 (8 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.6 (0.2 on June 30)
City Park
Total Deaths <5 (unchanged since June 30)
Death Rate 0.6 (0.3 on June 30)
Speer
Total Deaths 9 (<5 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.7 (0.3 on June 30)
Villa Park
Total Deaths 7 (<5 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.7 (0.3 on June 30)
Barnum
Total Deaths 5 (<5 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.7 (0.1 on June 30)
Sunnyside
Total Deaths 9 (5 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.8 (0.5 on June 30)
University Hills
Total Deaths 5 (<5 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.8 (0.2 on June 30)
Five Points
Total Deaths 17 (9 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.8 (0.4 on June 30)
Windsor
Total Deaths 11 (<5 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.8 (0.2 on June 30)
Harvey Park
Total Deaths 10 (<5 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.8 (0.2 on June 30)
Chaffee Park
Total Deaths <5 (0 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.9 (0.0 on June 30)
Lowry Field
Total Deaths 8 (<5 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.9 (0.2 on June 30)
Barnum West
Total Deaths 5 (<5 on June 30)
Death Rate 0.9 (0.2 on June 30)
Elyria Swansea
Total Deaths 7 (5 on June 30)
Death Rate 1.0 (0.7 on June 30)
Highland
Total Deaths 14 (5 on June 30)
Death Rate 1.0 (0.4 on June 30)
College View-South Platte
Total Deaths 7 (0 on June 30)
Death Rate 1.0 (0.0 on June 30)
Ruby Hill
Total Deaths 13 (<5 on June 30)
Death Rate 1.2 (0.3 on June 30)
Washington Virginia Vale
Total Deaths 18 (8 on June 30)
Death Rate 1.2 (0.5 on June 30)
Mar Lee
Total Deaths 17 (5 on June 30)
Death Rate 1.2 (0.4 on June 30)
Lincoln Park
Total Deaths 5 (<5 on June 30)
Death Rate 1.4 (0.1 on June 30)
Valverde
Total Deaths 6 (<5 on June 30)
Death Rate 1.4 (0.5 on June 30)
City Park West
Total Deaths 9 (7 on June 30)
Death Rate 1.5 (1.2 on June 30)
Hampden
Total Deaths 34 (17 on June 30)
Death Rate 1.7 (0.8 on June 30)
Northeast Park Hill
Total Deaths 17 (11 on June 30)
Death Rate 1.8 (1.2 on June 30)
Harvey Park South
Total Deaths 17 (<5 on June 30)
Death Rate 1.8 (0.4 on June 30)
Southmoor Park
Total Deaths 11 (9 on June 30)
Death Rate 1.9 (1.6 on June 30)
Hilltop
Total Deaths 20 (10 on June 30)
Death Rate 1.9 (1.0 on June 30)
Fort Logan
Total Deaths 23 (<5 on June 30)
Death Rate 2.4 (0.2 on June 30)
Rosedale
Total Deaths 8 (unchanged since June 30)
Death Rate 2.8 (unchanged since June 30)
Virginia Village
Total Deaths 43 (17 on June 30)
Death Rate 3.0 (1.2 on June 30)
Goldsmith
Total Deaths 27 (11 on June 30)
Death Rate 4.1 (1.7 on June 30)
Denver neighborhoods with a 0.0 death rate: Auraria, Belcaro, Civic Center, Cole, Country Club, Indian Creek, Overland, Platt Park, South Park Hill, Sun Valley, Washington Park and Washington Park West.
