Crime Totals for Every Denver Neighborhood Now

click to enlarge A screen capture of the Denver Crime Map on April 22, 2022. The darker areas denote higher crime levels. Denver Crime Map

Since late last year, the crime-reduction focus of Mayor Michael Hancock and the Denver Police Department has been the Union Station area . But as the latest DPD statistics indicate, it's hardly the only part of the Mile High City where crime is an issue . Over a fourteen-day stretch this month, four neighborhoods — including Denver International Airport — experienced more crime than that part of downtown.The information comes from the department's Denver Crime Map , which tracks data from the Union Station area — which isn't an official city neighborhood — as well as the 78 areas that have earned the neighborhood designation.From April 5 to April 19, the most recent two-week period for which numbers are available, a significant percentage of Denver suffered comparatively little crime, and the offenses that occurred tended to be comparatively minor. But Union Station and four other neighborhoods surpassed 100 crimes that week — and violence touched plenty of others, too.The DPD map divides crime into three general categories. "Violent Crime" consists of murder, robbery and aggravated assault. "Property Crime" comprises arson, larceny, burglary, auto theft and theft from a motor vehicle. "Other Crimes" include drug-and-alcohol offenses, public disorder, white-collar crime, other crimes against persons, and all other crimes.These distinctions are important. Seven Denver neighborhoods saw fewer than ten crimes from April 5-19: Wellshire, Country Club, Belcaro, North Park Hill, Indian Creek, Rosedale and Skyland. And 24 — nearly a third of the total — registered no violent crimes.But eighteen neighborhoods as well as the Union Station area registered fifty crimes or more, and all of them saw at least one violent crime over the two-week period. The neighborhood with the most violent crimes, eleven, was also the one that tallied the most crimes overall: Five Points. Central Park, formerly Stapleton, followed with ten violent crimes, followed by Montbello with nine and Union Station with eight.Clearly, crime in Denver isn't only a Union Station problem.Continue to see crime statistics for all 78 Denver neighborhoods plus Union Station from April 5-19, ordered from least crimes to most. 