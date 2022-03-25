Support Us

Denver Neighborhoods With More Crime Than the Union Station Area

March 25, 2022 6:40AM

The Five Points neighborhood near downtown has logged the most violent crimes in 2022.
Following outcries about crime around Union Station voiced by the union representing RTD workers and echoed by Mayor Michael Hancock late last year, the Denver Police Department began ratcheting up enforcement actions at the iconic site — and a February 23 sweep marked by 43 busts was just the beginning. A March 22 announcement of an alleged drug-possession suspect found packing a firearm there notes that the DPD has made more than 1,030 arrests in the Union Station area since November 1.

This week, RTD announced a series of safety measures intended to "thwart unwanted activities" at its bus terminal, where a March 19 shooting led to the arrest of 21-year-old Dominico Archuleta, and Hancock has renewed his call for the city to focus more attention on the Union Station neighborhood.

But statistics shared on the DPD's Denver Crime Map show that the area around Union Station is hardly the only Mile High City neighborhood where a large number of crimes have occurred. Nine other Denver neighborhoods have been the setting for at least twenty violent crimes since the start of 2022, with three of them notching more offenses in that category than Union Station.

And while the Union Station neighborhood has recorded by far the most overall crimes of any Denver neighborhood so far this year — owing at least in part to the DPD's focus on the area — the other nine have arrest totals that range from the low hundreds to nearly 1,000. In these nine areas, the number of offenses either rivals or even surpasses the Union Station totals in the three major categories established by the DPD: violent crime (murder, robbery or aggravated assault), property crime (arson, larceny, burglary, auto theft or theft from a motor vehicle), and other crimes (drug and alcohol violations, public disorder, white-collar crime and other crimes against persons).

Examples? From January 1 to March 22, Union Station registered 41 violent crimes, while Montbello, Gateway/Green Valley Ranch and Five Points checked in with 44, 48 and 75, respectively. All three also exceeded Union Station's number of property crimes, as did CBD and Central Park, formerly Stapleton. Union Station only dominated when it came to other crimes — most of them nonviolent offenses pertaining to drug or alcohol use.

Here are the ten Denver neighborhoods with at least twenty violent crimes from January 1 to March 22, 2022, ranked from least to most. Also included are offense counts for property crime and other crimes.

10. West Colfax
Violent crimes: 20
Property crimes: 216
Other crimes: 157

9. Villa Park
Violent crimes: 21
Property crimes: 103
Other crimes: 82

8. Central Business District (CBD)
Violent crimes: 24
Property crimes: 282
Other crimes: 234

7. Hampden
Violent crimes: 27
Property crimes: 234
Other crimes: 128

6. Central Park (formerly Stapleton)
Violent crimes: 28
Property crimes: 608
Other crimes: 334

5. Westwood
Violent crimes: 31
Property crimes: 93
Other crimes: 190

4. Union Station
Violent crimes: 41
Property crimes: 237
Other crimes: 716

3. Montbello
Violent crimes: 44
Property crimes: 262
Other crimes: 234

2. Gateway/Green Valley Ranch
Violent crimes: 48
Property crimes: 283
Other crimes: 134

1. Five Points
Violent crimes: 75
Property crimes: 484
Other crimes: 394
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
