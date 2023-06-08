Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Sports

Nuggets Haters Flamed on Twitter Again After Heat Extinguished in Game 3

June 8, 2023 7:46AM

Nikola Jokic during the hilariously blasé on-court interview that followed the Denver Nuggets' game three win over the Miami Heat.
Nikola Jokic during the hilariously blasé on-court interview that followed the Denver Nuggets' game three win over the Miami Heat. ABC via House of Highlights on YouTube
The Denver Nuggets' 109-94 win over the Miami Heat in game three of the NBA finals on June 7 gave longtime fans on Twitter another hugely pleasurable opportunity to snap back at the doubters who continue to swarm around the team like pesky mosquitoes.

All of the bloodsucking just seems to be making the Nugs stronger.

As the de facto presenter of the series by virtue of its relationship with ABC, its sibling network, ESPN's antipathy for the Nuggets for ratings reasons has led to one awkward moment after another. Its lead basketball analyst, former Boston Celtics center Kendrick Perkins, has picked the Heat against Denver every game thus far, despite the fact that the Nuggets are discernibly superior in every way other than national notoriety. There's no reason to expect his tune to change anytime soon — and last night, NBA Game Time host Mike Greenberg, who proudly displays his East Coast bias whenever possible, followed suit.

This pair isn't alone. Nick Wright, Fox Sports's leading irritant, shrugged off the Nuggets' victory in game one and acted as if Miami's narrow triumph in game two would lead to an unstoppable Heat wave from that point forward.

Not so much — but the sequence of events still held some surprises.

Longtime Nuggets loyalists had a good feeling about game three in part because they thought starters Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope couldn't possibly be as offensively inept as in the previous matchup, when they'd combined for a measly eleven points. But instead, they were even more anemic from a production standpoint, with KCP managing only to match the six points he put up last time around and MPJ's total falling from five to a single bucket on one-of-seven shooting. Both were much better on the defensive end, however, closing out on Miami's three-point specialists with far more efficiency than before.

Meanwhile, Christian Braun, a rookie from Kansas (where he was on the NCAA championship squad), provided the sort of bench scoring that was desperately needed, piling up fifteen points in nineteen minutes based pretty much on sheer hustle.

Still, Denver's main men were the spotlight-loving Jamal Murray and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, as usual. Murray's eighteen points in game two were subpar by his standards, and he came out angry last night — and for him, that's a very good thing. He finished with a triple-double (34 points, ten assists and ten rebounds), as did Jokic (32 points, 21 rebounds, ten assists), making them the first teammates to manage such a feat in the NBA finals.

Jokic's 30/20/10 stat line was also an all-time finals moment, and when ABC's Lisa Salters, who'd never seen him play in person until last month, asked what that meant to him, he responded, "Not much" — the perfect answer. As coach Michael Malone has emphasized, he and his players didn't come to Miami to win only one contest — and they've got a chance to put a headlock on the series in game four tomorrow evening.

As for Heat boosters who'd bought tickets, they headed to the exits early — a logical decision, but one for which the Miami Twitter police took them to task. We've included some of those responses below, along with ridicule for Perkins, Wright, Greenberg, commentator Mark Jackson (who left Jokic off his MVP ballot) and Denver haters in general.

Clearly, the only thing that will silence the doubters is an NBA championship — which is still two wins away. Count down our picks for top post-game tweets below:

Number 20:
Number 19:
Number 18:
Number 17:
Number 16:
Number 15:
Number 14:
Number 13:
Number 12:
Number 11:
Number 10:
Number 9:
Number 8:
Number 7:
Number 6:
Number 5:
Number 4:
Number 3:
Number 2:
Number 1:
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
Contact: Michael Roberts

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation