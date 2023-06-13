Denver Nuggets Lovers' Top Tweets Celebrating NBA Championship, R-Rated Version

This isn't a reference to a dopey Foreigner song. No, it's an apt description of the emotions that surged through fans of the Denver Nuggets after Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Mile High City crew wrapped up the NBA championship with a 94-89 victory over the Miami Heat last night, June 12.
Never before had the Nuggets even made it to the NBA finals, let alone emerged victorious — an accomplishment 47 years in the making. And during a hilarious post-game appearance with Scott Van Pelt, among the few ESPN personalities to give the Denver crew love throughout the playoffs, an on-the-way-to-blotto Jamal Murray equated the accomplishment to a loss of virginity.
"This is the first of many," he told Van Pelt regarding a lust for more rings. "It was a matter of popping that cherry."
That Murray would go there was somehow appropriate, given his starring role in a notorious 2020 sex video. And to its credit, ESPN let the comment sail by, along with his use of the word "fricking." Indeed, Van Pelt subsequently praised Jamal for resisting the urge to drop the other F-word.
Plenty of Nuggets fans on Twitter weren't so family-friendly, and their need to express themselves so graphically made sense not only because of the long wait to reach ecstasy, but because of the sequence of events in the ultimate game, which, statistically speaking, Denver had no business winning.
Examples? How about five-for-28 shooting from three, for a percentage of an astonishingly awful 17.9 percent? And then there was the unit's free-throw lack of success — ten misses out of 23 tries, which would be bad at the high school level.
Even more frustrating was some of the worst officiating in the history of professional sports. The referees regularly put their thumb on the scale in favor of the Heat, as if under orders from NBA commissioner Adam Silver to extend the proceedings to a sixth game — most egregiously by upholding a fourth-quarter foul on a three-point shot by Jimmy Butler during which Miami's main man overtly kicked out his leg to make contact with Aaron Gordon, who'd given him plenty of room to land. Even announcers Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy, who've been Denver doubters since day one, were left slack-jawed when Nuggets head coach Michael Malone's challenge was rejected.
Nonetheless, the Nugs prevailed, thanks largely to an incredible defensive performance in the second half — even Michael Porter Jr., who also cobbled together sixteen points, was excellent — and the mastery of Jokic, who'd clearly decided that Denver would triumph and then made it happen. His stat line of 28 points, sixteen rebounds and four assists was ordinary by his standards, but far more than that given his impact.
Of course, Jokic was named the finals MVP — a bauble he accepted with his usual modesty and understatement. In an-court conversation with ESPN's Lisa Salters, he said reaching the mountaintop felt "good, good," after which he added, "Now we can go home."
Not quite yet. There's still the matter of a parade on Thursday.
Continue to count down our picks for the most cherry tweets about the Nuggets' title:
Number 20:
Jamal Murray compared his first title to "popping that cherry"— Mike (@mgainer91) June 13, 2023
Number 19:
He really said "pop that cherry" on national television— Kadidy (NUGGETS CHAMPIONS) (@LordKadidy) June 13, 2023
Number 18:
“This is the first of many… it was a matter of poppin’ that cherry”— Cris Cado 🇵🇭- Data, Strategy, Product consulting (@CrisCadoNYC) June 13, 2023
-Jamal Murray live on @SportsCenter w/ @notthefakeSVP #DenverNuggets #nba #NBAFinals #NBAChampions #denver #nuggets pic.twitter.com/xr4zzbDPpv
Number 17:
JAMAL TALKIN ABOUT POPPIN CHERRIES LIVE ON SPORTSCENTER LIVE ON TV THIS MF IS HIGHER AND DRUNKER THAN A KITE— puddle🫠 (Nuggets) (@bmanticpuddle) June 13, 2023
Number 16:
Nuggets 'poppin that cherry!' #NuggetsNation pic.twitter.com/EEj38Y6ikH— Erik (@erikwinespirits) June 13, 2023
Number 15:
Lmaooo Jamal Murray just said the Nuggets popped the cherry you can’t say that on tv— Evan Branch (@tbrandsports101) June 13, 2023
Number 14:
You got the winning tea-leave hand with this one… sports cherries poppin’ left and right in ‘23! #Nuggets #BringTheGold #PoppinCherries pic.twitter.com/BVUb5fDw9M— Brian (@brianjruiz) June 13, 2023
Number 13:
nuggets saying they want more… enjoy ur cherry popping night.— VLKV (@Pelicruise) June 13, 2023
Number 12:
Fuck yeah! Been waiting my entire 44 years of life for this shit! Way to go!!— TMizzle (@tmeis78) June 13, 2023
Number 11:
Jokic is the greatest Center ever! 12-16! Beyond efficient and beyond a leader! I gotta wake up at 4:30am for work but I don’t think I’m sleeping? FUCK YEAH @nuggets— Feckface (@Feckface23) June 13, 2023
Number 10:
ion even watch basketball but FUCK YEAH DENVER NUGGETS— loopz (@__loopz) June 13, 2023
Number 9:
Fuck yeah nuggets!!!!!! Denver all day!!!! #GoNuggets— Raven (@purtymom) June 13, 2023
Number 8:
The amount of joy tonight is insane!!!! 18 years I’ve been a fan!!! FUCK YEAH. NUGGETS 2023 nba champs!!! LFG— Drew Bullock (@dbull6953) June 13, 2023
Number 7:
Fuck Yeah, @nuggets are NBA champions!— Todd Morr (@ToddMorr1) June 13, 2023
I've been a fan of this team since I went to my first Nuggers game in 1977 (yep I'm old). Seeing them finally win one is kind of unbelievable. #MIAvsDEN
Number 6:
Congratulations to the all the Denver Nuggets players and whole organization. @nuggets and a huuuuge fuck yeah to the real MVP @nikolaJokic dudes outta this world.— T (@Itstomjon) June 13, 2023
Number 5:
NUGGETS WINNNNNNN FUCK YEAH I GOT SO HAPPY I TACKLED MY MOM WHILE SHE CHEERED WITH ME NUGGETS WIN— Sieve (@Sieve21375923) June 13, 2023
Number 4:
Fuck yeah go Nuggets!!! Lot of smiling faces here in Denver!!— frequentfriar (@xelantfriar) June 13, 2023
Number 3:
Fuck yeah!— My name is CO (@CesarOmarBTS) June 13, 2023
We played against the establishment, the East Coast bias, media machinery, so-called experts and the whole world.
We are champions.
Behold our #Nuggets #MileHighBasketball https://t.co/JAUkiQ42yV
Number 2:
Let's go Nuggets! Fuck yeah 2023 is the year!— Michael Scott (@scottmaierDGAF) June 13, 2023
Number 1:
FUCK YEAH pic.twitter.com/VOhotmZze1— D.KING (@DeeKingOfNrth) June 13, 2023