Zillow for the Homeless: Denver Partners With Tech Company to Get People off the Streets

Housing Connector will match people with the housing vouchers to units that accept them. It's meant to save previously homeless residents the useless exercise of shuffling through spots in Denver that may cost, on average, upwards of $2,800 a month

The city expects homeless residents to start using Housing Connector to find their new homes by the end of the year. It will also "push to bring these [500] leased units" by 2024 as well, Johnston said, referring to the permanent units made available for homeless residents through vouchers and rapid re-housing assistance.