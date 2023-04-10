Kwame Spearman Isn't Done With Tattered Cover...or Denver Politics

Tattered Cover and Kwame Spearman emailed a shared announcement on April 5 that Spearman would not be returning to his position as CEO of the independent bookstore chain. He’d been on a leave of absence from the company since January, when he started a run for Denver mayor, a campaign that he ended in mid-March, weeks before the April 4 municipal election.
Spearman suggests that his move away from management will be relatively invisible to the Tattered Cover faithful. “Luckily, we had a fantastic and dedicated staff who’d already been working hard running things day-to-day during my run for mayor,” says Spearman, “and they’ll continue to do a super-super-amazing job.” That senior staff includes CFO Margie Keenan, who’s worked at Tattered Cover since the mid-1990s.
Spearman, who was part of a group that bought Tattered Cover in late 2021 from the successors to longtime owner Joyce Meskis, is quick to point out that he’ll still be involved as a co-owner, and available for whatever the company might need as it moves forward. “The simplest way to put it is that Tattered Cover will no longer be paying me,” jokes Spearman.
Spearman's departure from the CEO position comes at a good time for the company, he says: “We’ve just gotten Tattered Cover back to a place where it feels like the existential crisis we experienced through the pandemic has subsided. It’s still an incredibly tough business environment for retail, but it’s going to be like that for a long time. But the major concerns just aren’t there in the same way, and with the team already in place, we’ll be able to take our time in looking for the person to take over as CEO. For our next Joyce Meskis.”
Meskis, who passed away in December, had bought Tattered Cover when it was a tiny, two-year-old spot in Cherry Creek, and grew it into an independent chain with a national reputation.
And politics loom large in Spearman’s future plans. Most immediately, the Denver native and East High School grad is looking at a run for the at-large seat in the November 7 Denver Board of Education election; that spot is currently occupied by Auon’tai Anderson, who's already campaigning to retain the position. Spearman admits that he “really, really, really enjoyed running for mayor. Thinking through policy, working to improve Denver, the interaction with constituents, the back-and-forth process between government and citizens — I caught the bug.”
Whether he ultimately makes the run, Spearman hopes that Denver Public Schools puts a renewed focus on excellence. “Every student should receive an excellent education, and every student deserves an excellent outcome,” he says. “We have to figure out what that excellence looks like, and then create a path to get there. One of the things I’ve enjoyed doing — particularly at Tattered Cover — is working to evolve space into place. Space is just bricks and mortar; a place is a thriving community. East High School is a place; the resiliency of that school, given what they’ve gone through recently, is evidence of that community.”
There are “tons of pros” to remaining in the Lowenstein, he adds quickly. “We just don’t know the answer yet. We’re still asking questions, and we’re in active conversations with the building’s owner to make something work.”
Meanwhile, Tattered Cover will go on with business as usual even as Spearman drops back to just being a majority shareholder in the company. Customers won’t see a whit of difference in the experience they’ve come to expect, he says, even as his own daily routine changes.
“I’m just realizing that I’ve been using the word ‘we’ to describe the Tattered Cover throughout this entire interview — I’m using that in the broader sense,” Spearman says with a laugh. But it also goes to show that while Kwame Spearman might be relinquishing the title of CEO…he’s not going anywhere.
Just opening a new chapter.