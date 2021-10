Is Denver Public Schools Reneging on Police-Free Schools Pledge?

click to enlarge A Padres & Jóvenes Unidos graphic that attempts to show the similarities between Denver Police school resource officers and Denver Public Schools safety patrol officers. Padres & Jóvenes Unidos













In June 2020, amid protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, Denver Public Schools passed a resolution ending its contract with the Denver Police Department to provide the district with eighteen school resource officers, shorthanded as SROs. The Latino advocacy organization Padres & Jóvenes Unidos saw the pact as an important step in the shift toward police-free schools. But now, Padres is accusing the district of violating the agreement by replacing the DPD law enforcers with DPS safety patrol officers, or SPOs, who are essentially cops under another name."They're exactly the same, but they have slapped on a different title," says Elizabeth Burciaga, Padres's lead organizer. "They have the same patrol-unit cars, the same uniforms, and they've secured the power to ticket our students. As a lot of our students have pointed out, they're literally police officers."DPS spokesperson Will Jones disputes this characterization. Safety patrol officers "are not and will never be the equivalent of SROs, who were in one building 100 percent of the time," he insists. "Their focus is on responding to significant safety threats, not on the criminalization of students."Jones underscores the need for security by providing a copy of a September 27 email from DPS superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero to Padres executive director Elsa Bañuelos. The letter includes statistics meant to show why additional safety patrol officers are needed; with the departure of Denver Police SROs, the district has upped its number of SPOs from eighteen to 22. According to Marrero, calls for service in three key categories increased nearly 25 percent from the fall of 2019 to the same period this year, including seizures of several loaded firearms, plus a machete and multiple other weapons. He noted that one student had been stabbed by a knife, and marijuana possession was up by almost 40 percent.The June 2020 resolution makes it clear that the previous system of school policing wasn't color-blind. From the school years of 2014-15 through 2018-19, it points out, "DPS students were ticketed or arrested at school by police officers at least 4,540, with the vast majority being Black or Latinx students between the ages of ten and fifteen, thereby introducing them to the criminal justice system and often inflicting institutional trauma." Moreover, "the overwhelming majority of the incidents could have been more effectively addressed by school personnel, restorative practices, or other community-based services."As a result, the board pledged to "reduce the number of school resource officers in district schools by 25 percent by December 31, 2020, and to terminate DPS's contract with the Denver Police Department for the services of school resources officers, and thus remove all school resource officers from DPS schools, by no later than June 4, 2021." The superintendent was directed to "reallocate the funds previously used for school resource officers towards accomplishing the objectives set forth in this Resolution, such as increasing the number of District or school-based social workers, psychologists, restorative justice practitioners, or other mental or behavioral health professionals within DPS, with the schools that will be transitioning out school resource officers receiving priority."Burciaga doesn't think that hiring more safety patrol officers falls within any of these categories. Her organization's concerns were raised during a September 25 discussion between Marrero and Padres stakeholders participating on Facebook Live — but the exchange didn't calm the waters. "Based on what we heard from our parents and students and community members who participated, they were disappointed," she says. "They felt utter disrespect in how he talked to our students and parents."Marrero wasn't pleased with the results, either. Prior to the Facebook Live session, the superintendent had met with Bañuelos on multiple occasions, and these get-togethers had left him "feeling energized, excited and ready to be part of the community forum," Jone says. "Unfortunately, the tone and tenor of the [Facebook] event was not as Ms. Bañuelos had described it. He is disappointed that this event did not allow for a better exchange of information between him and the community members who participated." Even so, Jones adds, Marrero remains "grateful for this opportunity and looks forward to other opportunities to engage."Here's a recording of the September 25 conversation.At this point, Burciaga is unclear if DPS's safety patrol officers have the authority to make arrests. But they can issue citations, as noted by a "limited delegation of authority" document issued under the signature of Denver Executive Director of Safety Murphy Robinson this past April. "Patrol Officers of the DPS are hereby commissioned to enforce specific ordinances of the City, are are authorized and empowered to enforce specific provisions of the Denver Revised Municipal Code," it states. The offenses listed include assorted parking offenses, as well as "possession of injection devices," "possession or consumption of marijuana," "petty theft," "destruction of public property," "destruction of private property," "disturbing the peace," "threats," "assault," "public fighting," "possession of graffiti materials prohibited," "trespass," "dangerous or deadly weapons," "certain knives unlawful," and "throwing stones or missiles."Burciaga doesn't know how many times such citations have been issued during the 2021-2022 to date; she's not satisfied with the data accessible on DPS's school resource officer transition webpage . She emphasizes that "we want safe, healthy and equitable schools for our students, and we want schools to be free from all forms of policing. It doesn't matter if it's a DPS employee or the Denver Police Department. If they act or look like police, and have the same powers as police, they're police. We need to be investing in the mental health of our youth, not criminalizing our students."But Jones sees clear distinctions between SROs and SPOs. "DPS Safety Patrol Officers are not attached to any particular school," he says. "These officers patrol the school district in Department of Safety vehicles and are dispatched to address safety threats at the request of school employees. For example, our DPS Safety Patrol respond to calls from schools about fights involving serious injuries, possession of weapons, or outside individuals presenting a threat to schools."He adds: "Without police onsite, school leaders and their teams inside each school have more say in how discipline is handled. Of course, some cases warrant law enforcement, and schools can contact police as needed."Click to read a Padres & Jóvenes Unidos petition entitled "DPS Must Stop Criminalizing Our Students Now," as well as Denver Public Schools' June 2020 resolution on its Denver Police Department contract and the limited delegation of authority to DPS school resource officers . Here's the email from superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero to Padres executive director Elsa Bañuelos: