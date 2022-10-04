Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Business

Where Denver-Area Rents Are Falling Fastest

October 4, 2022 7:42AM

The Belmont Buckingham Apartments at 1050 Sherman Street is currently offering studios to three-bedrooms units at rates ranging from $1,340 to $3,340.
The Belmont Buckingham Apartments at 1050 Sherman Street is currently offering studios to three-bedrooms units at rates ranging from $1,340 to $3,340. Google Maps
The just-released October report from Apartment List documents that rents are continuing to drop in metro Denver. But the news for renters is even better this time around, with month-over-month prices down in the city as well as in all but one of the other dozen local communities the service tracks.

In some places, including Denver, the dips are small. In others, they're considerably larger.

Within Denver city limits, rent slid by 0.2 percent in September, following increases of 0.1 percent in August and 0.8 percent in July. The decline raises hopes that the cycle will return to the phase last seen from November to December 2021, when rent slid 1.1 percent — before steadily climbing through 2022's first half.

Granted, the median one-bedroom rent of $1,440 in Denver during September was still 4.0 percent higher than it was at this time last year. But that's a major improvement over the costs in July and August, which were 8.8 percent and 6.2 percent higher, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. Moreover, the city's current annual increase is below that of both Colorado as a whole (5.1 percent) and the United States generally (7.5 percent). And only three of the dozen other metro communities analyzed by Apartment List have had lower rent growth than Denver's from this time last year: Parker at 2.5 percent, Broomfield at 2.7 percent, and Lone Tree at 3.7 percent.

The annual rent hikes in the remaining towns ranged from a low of 4.3 percent in Brighton to a high of 8.1 percent in both Englewood and Golden. That was the community showing the only monthly increase, 0.8 percent, on this most recent report.

Meanwhile, median one-bedroom rent started at $1,180 in Englewood and topped out at $1,940 in Lone Tree. The least expensive two-bedrooms could be found in Aurora ($1,700), while the spendiest were located in Lone Tree ($2,310).

Here's the complete rundown:
click to enlarge
apartmentlist.com
Not on this roster is Boulder, the subject of its own Apartment List rent report — and the latest stats show that median rent prices technically remained flat last month. However, the one- and two-bedroom tags actually went down slightly from August to September — $1,534 to $1,527 for the former, $1,955 to $1,946 for the latter.

Saving fewer than ten bucks a month may not seem like a huge deal. But after the dizzying rise most metro-area renters have experienced, even a small break is welcome.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
Contact: Michael Roberts

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation