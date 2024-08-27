 When to Avoid Denver Roads During Labor Day Weekend Travel | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Labor Day Travel Set to Logjam Denver: Here's When to Avoid Roads

Driving on I-25 this weekend? You'd better have a long playlist ready.
August 27, 2024
Colorado's outdoor activities attract a lot of visitors on holiday weekends, and that can clog up highways.
Colorado's outdoor activities attract a lot of visitors on holiday weekends, and that can clog up highways. Flickr/Jimmy Emerson, DVM
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Domestic travel is up this year for Labor Day weekend, and Denver is poised to be one of the country's top destinations.

According to AAA, Denver is the eighth-most-popular place for travel this Labor Day, which could make travel difficult, particularly along Interstate 25. According to AAA Colorado spokesperson (and Westword contributor) Skyler McKinley, Denver has placed among the top travel destinations in the country regularly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when travelers used the city as a jumping-off point to get out into nature for socially distant fun.

"To an extent, the secret was out after that: Interest in Denver has persisted as the travel economy has returned to normal, and we regularly see Denver place in the top ten U.S. destinations for both winter and summer — which is remarkable, given our relative lack of normal tourist draws such as cruise ports and theme parks," McKinley says.

That checks out: Other top destinations include Anchorage, Alaska for cruise lovers and both Orlando and Los Angeles, home to Disney and Universal theme parks, among many others. McKinley adds that although many travelers make Denver their home base, the roads around Colorado will be crowded as people venture out from the city center.


Colorado Roads With Heavy Traffic Labor Day Weekend

"Most, based on the car rental data we have from DEN, are likely renting a vehicle and heading westward to take in the last few rays of summer sunshine," McKinley says.

Citing data from transportation analytics firm INRIX, AAA warns people to avoid driving Thursday, August 29, and Friday, August 30, if possible — or to go into the road trip expecting traffic.

"Car travelers should avoid the afternoon and early evening hours of Thursday and Friday, as those times will be the most congested," AAA suggests. "Drivers should hit the road in the morning unless they’re leaving on Saturday, when the best time to travel by car is in the afternoon."

As for return trips, traffic is predicted to be heavy in the afternoon on Sunday, August 31, and when Labor Day hits on Monday, September 1. AAA recommends leaving as early as possible in the morning on those days — ideally, before noon on Sunday and before 10 a.m. on Monday.

AAA recommends that Denver drivers wait until after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, to return home if they want the smoothest ride and least traffic. Denver's peak congestion is expected to hit on September 3 at 7:30 a.m. from Fort Collins to Denver on I-25.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Catie Cheshire is a staff writer at Westword, where she has primarily reported on news since September 2021. Her prior work experience includes contributing to Cronkite News, Arizona PBS, the Regis University Highlander and AZ Big Media. Catie holds a master's degree from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and an undergraduate degree from Regis University in Denver.
Contact: Catie Cheshire
William F. Cody Left His Stamp on Denver. But Should Buffalo Bill Be Canceled?

History

William F. Cody Left His Stamp on Denver. But Should Buffalo Bill Be Canceled?

By Michael Roberts
Colorado Homeowners Face "New Normal" of Major Insurance Rate Hikes

Housing

Colorado Homeowners Face "New Normal" of Major Insurance Rate Hikes

By Hannah Metzger
Homeless Handyman, Fired From Brown Palace for Sleeping in Hotel, Has Lost Hope for Housing

Homelessness

Homeless Handyman, Fired From Brown Palace for Sleeping in Hotel, Has Lost Hope for Housing

By Bennito L. Kelty
Denver Man Paralyzed in E-Scooter Crash Sues Lime Over "Unreasonably Dangerous" Scooters

Courts

Denver Man Paralyzed in E-Scooter Crash Sues Lime Over "Unreasonably Dangerous" Scooters

By Hannah Metzger
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation