 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Comment of the Day |

Reader: A Safe Place to Sleep, a Little Help, a Little Humanity

Patricia Calhoun | January 17, 2021 | 8:10am
Sheltering in ice-fishing tents.
Sheltering in ice-fishing tents.
Conor McCormick-Cavanagh
AA
^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Although the city has yet to set up its own Safe Outdoor Spaces location, two safe-camping sites opened last month in Capitol Hill, both hosted by churches and run by nonprofit service providers.

One site is reserved for women and trans individuals, the other for three dozen men. The day before that facility at 16th Avenue and Pearl Street opened, Conor McCormick-Cavanagh spent a night there; he returned this week to see how the concept had weathered its first month.

There have been some challenges — two men evicted for fighting — as well as some real achievements. "I knew in my heart that it was going to be a success," site manager Cuica Montoya says. "But it was a much greater success than what I could have anticipated."

On the Westword Facebook post of "A Month In, Safe Outdoor Space Residents Happy to Live in Peace," commenters share plenty of thoughts, not all of them happy. Says Erik: 

Grateful for the positive news. Dealing with the large number of people experiencing homelessness is going to take a myriad of solutions; there is no single silver bullet. These sanctioned camps seem like they can certainly help move things in the right direction.

Responds Ken:

Look around any sanctioned camp. Just go drive through Denver for yourself. Don’t take my word for it. I just live down here. And I’m moving out. This city is ruined and will only continue to decline. Sad. Sad. Sad.

 Replies Gina:

At least a little help and a safe place to sleep. A little humanity.

Adds Stacey:

Such a great approach. And, the neighbors are happier as well. Win-win!

Not so fast, replies Scott:

Imagine living in those $2,000 a month apartments overlooking all that free housing wondering where you went wrong in your life.

Counters Brian: 

Why not allow people to be comfortable, with this one life they have? I think the greater majority of the blame lands with the social, economic and political forces and inequities that ultimately drive people to these situations, including lack of access to quality mental health care as a prime malefactor.

Notes Colin:

This is all very encouraging but it's a tiny drop in the ocean.

Suggests Anna: 

Doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be done.

Concludes Richard:

If more churches of most faiths practiced faithfully, there would be much more direct aid like this to the downtrodden. They would lift them up. Halleluja.

What do you think of the two safe-camping sites hosted by churches? Do you support Mayor Michael Hancock adminstration's setting up additional locations? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.