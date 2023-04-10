Denver School Board Elections in November Promise Plenty of Fireworks



It's also created plenty of headlines over the past few years, as boardmembers attack each other in the press.





Gaytán



"My son Khalil will be a student in Denver Public Schools in the next few years, and I want to be certain that I have done all I can to ensure that he has the best education possible alongside his peers," Anderson said.



Kwame Spearman, an East High grad who made a run for mayor this spring, recently revealed that he's looking at a run for Anderson's seat this November, with focuses on school safety and educational excellence.



Meanwhile, Anderson claims that he's not campaigning right now. "Our community needs some time to heal before we have politicians coming to them and pandering to them for a vote," he says.