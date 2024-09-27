 Denver Slaughterhouse at Center of Ballot Ban Fined $119,000 by EPA | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Denver Slaughterhouse Fined $119,000 for Toxic Chemical Risks

Superior Farms was penalized by the EPA as a ballot initiative seeks to ban such slaughterhouses from Denver.
September 27, 2024
Advocates for Denver's proposed slaughterhouse ban picket outside of Superior Farms in Globeville.
Advocates for Denver's proposed slaughterhouse ban picket outside of Superior Farms in Globeville. Pro-Animal Future
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Amid a ballot battle seeking to ban slaughterhouses in Denver, Superior Farms suffered another blow this week, being fined nearly $120,000 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

An inspection of the lamb-packing facility in Globeville uncovered "several" violations of the Clean Air Act, resulting in $119,200 in penalties, the EPA announced on Wednesday, September 25. As part of a settlement agreement, the company addressed the violations and will spend at least $250,000 on significant equipment upgrades beyond what is legally required to prevent the release of toxic chemicals from the facility, according to the EPA.

The violations revolved around the slaughterhouse's use of the chemical anhydrous ammonia in its refrigeration system. Per the settlement, the company failed to design and maintain a safe facility to prevent chemical releases, minimize the consequences of accidental releases and appropriately assess and identify hazards.

“This fine is just the latest proof that Superior Farms cannot be trusted as a responsible steward of the environment,” says Olivia Hammond, spokesperson for Pro-Animal Future, the group leading the campaign to ban slaughterhouses. “Superior Farms has a years-long record of recklessly violating federal laws, endangering the surrounding community and harming workers and animals.”

Ian Silverii, spokesperson for the opposition campaign fighting the ban, argues that the settlement agreement emphasizes Superior Farms' commitment to compliance.

"[Pro-Animal Future has] a track record of exaggerating claims to serve their goal of banning meat," Silverii says. "Unsurprisingly, even though the EPA praises Superior Farms for 'going beyond what is required by code,' Pro-Animal Future ignores the facts because they will say anything and do anything to pass its ban on a single employee-owned business that has been operating in Denver for seventy years."

In the EPA's announcement, Regional Administrator KC Becker said the agency is "pleased" with Superior Farms' supplemental safety measures that "will benefit the surrounding community with environmental justice concerns by preventing dangerous chemical accidents.”

Colorado is the third-largest producer of sheep and lambs in the nation, according to the American Sheep Industry Association, with Superior Farms harvesting around 300,000 lambs per year. The Denver slaughterhouse is the largest lamb-packing plant in the country, accounting for 15 to 20 percent of lamb slaughter capacity in the United States.


Proposed Ban on Denver Slaughterhouses

Initiated Ordinance 309 on Denver's November ballot asks voters to prohibit the operation and construction of slaughterhouses within city limits beginning in 2026. Superior Farms is currently the only slaughterhouse in Denver that would be impacted by the ban.

Greg Ahart, vice president of operations for Superior Farms, frames this latest EPA action as a "cooperative effort," emphasizing that the company voluntarily entered into the agreement to provide supplemental safety upgrades.

"Rather than delaying this effort, we thought it prudent to work with the EPA on this advanced system and reap its benefits as soon as possible," Ahart says. "We’re excited to take this next step to ensure we continue to exceed food-quality standards and provide the safest environment for our employee-owners."

But proponents of the slaughterhouse ban say the EPA fine is only the most recent transgression. Pro-Animal Future has accused the facility of violating environmental regulations and dumping lamb feces into the nearby South Platte River, claiming to have gotten the information from former employees.

The animal-rights group also points to accusations of animal mistreatment levied against Superior Farms' other facility, in Dixon, California, where a 2016 video from activists showed sheep struggling and seemingly continuing to breathe after having their throats slit.

“Superior Farms has been poisoning the surrounding community for years,” says Aidan Kankyoku, campaign coordinator for Initiative 309. “This is a classic case of environmental racism. This kind of behavior would never be tolerated in Cherry Creek, but in the majority Latino neighborhood of Globeville, it’s just par for the course."

"Ultimately, this fine is a slap on the wrist," Kankyoku adds, "leaving it in the hands of Denver voters to create accountability by voting yes on 309 in November.”
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Hannah Metzger is a staff writer at Westword, reporting on news, arts and culture since joining the staff in October 2023. She previously worked at publications including Colorado Politics and the Denver Gazette, where she covered the Colorado Legislature, the Denver and Aurora city councils and breaking news. Hannah has been honored with numerous awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Press Association, Colorado Student Media Association and Denver Press Club. She graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a major in journalism and a minor in political science.
Contact: Hannah Metzger
Nuggets, Avalanche Games to Be Broadcast on Local TV, Streaming Service

Denver Nuggets

Nuggets, Avalanche Games to Be Broadcast on Local TV, Streaming Service

By Catie Cheshire
Police Across Colorado Ticketing Expired Plates This Week

Transportation

Police Across Colorado Ticketing Expired Plates This Week

By Bennito L. Kelty
Defendant in Aurora Councilwoman's Domestic-Abuse Case Set Free on Plea Deal

Aurora

Defendant in Aurora Councilwoman's Domestic-Abuse Case Set Free on Plea Deal

By Bennito L. Kelty
Park Hill Golf Course Owners Must Reimburse Over $250,000 for Unpaid Renovations

Courts

Park Hill Golf Course Owners Must Reimburse Over $250,000 for Unpaid Renovations

By Hannah Metzger
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation