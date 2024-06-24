Denver Spending $2 Million in Effort to Cut Traffic Deaths, Starting With Alameda and Federal



Johnston unveiled the System Providing Evidence-Based Enhancements in Denver (SPEED) pilot program during a press conference today, June 24, announcing that the Denver Department of Transportation & Infrastructure will spend $2 million on changes to Alameda Avenue and Federal Boulevard , with $1 million going toward updates to each corridor.



"Our SPEED program is focused on the single-biggest driver of death and serious injury in the city, which is people driving too fast," Johnston said. "The largest number of those fatalities are happening along our 'high-injury networks.' They are roadways across the city that are the most traveled, the fastest traveled and the most lethal."





But DOTI executive director Amy Ford admits that "we've been going in the wrong direction" with Vision Zero as citywide traffic deaths climbed from forty in 2012 to 83 deaths in 2023. The number of serious injuries from crashes has also increased from 292 incidents in 2013 to 422 incidents in 2023, according to DOTI.