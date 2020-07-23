Masked Strippers Behind Plexiglass: Inside Player's Club Settlement

As part of its settlement with the State of Colorado, Player's Club will require its dancers to wear masks and perform behind a plexiglass barrier.

Player's Club, an adult-entertainment venue in Adams County, has dropped a lawsuit filed against the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, among others, over a requirement that patrons stay at least 25 feet away from dancers following Player's Club's designation as a COVID-19 outbreak site.

This course change was prompted by an agreement with Player's Club owner Chris Fuselier, whose other properties include Blake Street Tavern, brokered by the Colorado Attorney General's Office. The July 16 letter from assistant attorney general W. Eric Kuhn to attorneys Jordan Factor and Brenton L. Gragg of Denver-based Allen Vellone Wolf Helfrich & Factor P.C., who filed the complaint on behalf of the business (and have not responded to multiple interview requests), outlines safety procedures that satisfied the CDPHE — among them strict mask wearing by performers while dancing and elsewhere in the club, and the erection of a plexiglass barrier between the stage and customers.

The agreement also mandates that entertainers clean both the stage floor and the pole used for dance routines after the completion of sets. Moreover, routines are limited to ten minutes so that dancers don't become over-exerted — presumably because intense physical activity could cause heavy breathing that might further spread the virus if the dancer is infected but asymptomatic, and so still working.

On or about June 24, according to the suit, Player's Club notified an inspector with the Tri-County Health Department, whose jurisdiction includes Adams County, that three of its employees had COVID-19; the CDPHE's just-issued July 22 report puts the current total at five. In response, the inspector presented Player's Club management with "a set of written requirements that Plaintiff must satisfy before it may reopen for business," with the 25-foot rule chief among them. (Twenty-five feet of distancing between performers and audience members is a standard under current state guidelines, unless a venue obtains a variance.) But Player's Club considered that dictate a deal-breaker, since "Plaintiff’s entertainers seek to create erotic art and such eroticism requires less distance than 25 feet to be effectively communicated to the patrons. Therefore, the Spacing Requirement makes it impossible for Plaintiff and its entertainers to perform their art."

Now the 25-foot edict has been waived after Player's Club agreed to adjustments such as the plexiglass barriers, which basically encase the stage; they feature a cut-out for dancers to enter and exit. And for now, taking it all off won't include removing a facial covering.

Here's the text of the letter from the Colorado Attorney General's Office: