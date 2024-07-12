Denver Abduction Story on TikTok Being Probed by Cops, as Details Don't Add Up

"On Saturday night, June 29, I was almost taken by multiple men and two trucks in Denver, Colorado," the woman, Victoria Robinson, says at the start of the video, which currently has over 635,000 views. "It was so well planned that I highly doubt they stopped after I got away. I have no idea if they tried to grab someone else that night."
Robinson's story was posted on her TikTok page on July 3, the same day she filed a police report on what allegedly happened to her, according to DPD officials. She says on video that she called in the attempted abduction shortly after it went down, in the early hours of June 30, and that the cops confirmed that at least one other person "saw the abduction attempt and called it in as well."
However, Denver police tell Westword there's no record of anyone reporting an attempted abduction that night — including Robinson — and other details about her story don't match up with what cops are reporting.
"It was three callers," says DPD spokesman Jay Casillas. "It appears she was one of the callers. There was no mention of a potential abduction in the initial calls."
I was nearly abducted by multiple men in two trucks on Saturday June 29th, '24 at 12:30am (early sunday am on the 30th) while looking for my lost dog. Corner of Alameda and Tejon, across from Wingstop, in Denver Colorado. Two trucks (one was a towtruck) with drivers in them, another man jumped out with a ski mask on rushing towards me. There is NO denying they had ill intentions & had planned out this attempt. The cops did confirm another person witnessed the attempt & called it in, but have not followed up since. Does anyone have ring footage? Did they try this abduction attempt on another person after failing to take me?
It wasn't until July 3, according to Casillas, that Robinson mentioned an alleged abduction attempt in her incident report.
While investigating her claims, Casillas says, the detective on her case located a call from around 12:49 a.m. on June 30 — right when calls began coming from Robinson and at least one other witness — about a truck being stolen in the area of West Alameda and South Navajo with stand-up scooters in the back of it.
Another call came in around 12:51 a.m. from a person near West Cedar Avenue and Tejon (roughly five blocks away), who saw two suspicious individuals in ski masks unloading items from a truck before driving away from the area and heading southbound toward Alameda.
Robinson called around the same time, according to Casillas, who says she reported that two men in a truck had pulled up on her suspiciously near Alameda and Tejon, two blocks south from where the last call had come from. She said the men were in ski masks and began "pulling stuff out of a truck" before allegedly approaching Robinson, prompting her to scream and the individuals to run away.
"She states she screams when she saw them and they left," Casillas says, citing the 911 report and transcript. "There was no mention of someone potentially being abducted."
Cops say the stolen scooter truck was found abandoned by its owner later that night — near Alameda and Tejon.
Speaking to Westword through direct messages on TikTok, Robinson confirms that cops told her they were looking into whether she may have been "in the wrong place at the wrong time" and not the victim of an attempted abduction, which she insists wasn't the case.
"The detective I talked to...said there was an attempted vehicle theft in the area, about five blocks away, at roughly the same time I called the cops," Robinson says. "He said it was a black truck filled with lime scooters (or another type of scooter) and the person picking them up and taking them to be recharged had gotten out of his truck while it was running, and then someone jumped in and took off. Apparently this black truck was also then found on the street I was on. He said maybeeee I was in the wrong place at the wrong time and what I saw was actually the drivers switching around cars? I told him absolutely not."
According to Robinson, men in a white four-door truck and a white tow truck with neon green lights were responsible for her attempted kidnapping. She says they drove up on her and tried to corner her while she was looking for her dog, which had escaped from her home nearby because of fireworks being set off.
"Immediately, I knew something was wrong," Robinson says in her TikTok video. "These trucks just arrived out of nowhere. They were clearly watching and waiting. And I think they just assumed that I was a girl going for a midnight run with my dog."
Robinson believes a total of three people were involved in the alleged abduction attempt.
"One person driving each truck and then another person who jumped out; he was wearing dark pants, a white long-sleeved shirt and a full neck gaiter that covered his face up to his eyes," she says in her video.
DPD is looking into whether the three people were actually the alleged scooter truck thieves and one of their cohorts, or perhaps the thieves and the driver who recovered the vehicle.
"We are looking into everything," Casillas says, noting how investigators are currently gathering evidence on "what could have been perceived and what could have happened or not happened."
Robinson also claims there were men "running towards her," causing her to dart off through the front yard of someone's house.
"At that point, multiple cars pulled up to the red light at Alameda and South Tejon and I ran into the street, hoping someone would see me," she says in her video. "My husband met me in the middle of the street. He saw the entire thing. We sprinted home and called the cops."
Casillas, however, says both Robinson and one of the other 911 callers that night reported that the men had actually been the ones running in the other direction after Robinson began screaming, and not the other way around.
"After she screamed, they ran," Casillas says, noting that Robinson and the other caller both reported that action.
Speaking to Westword, Robinson insists she called in the incident as an attempted abduction and that she's telling the truth. She claims the DPD is "blatantly lying" and "attempting to cover this up," though she wouldn't say why.
"This actually makes me so infuriated that the Denver PD is so pathetically bad at their job," she blasts. "Not only did I VERY clearly call it in immediately after and explain every single detail of what happened, I told them they were likely still in the area and may try again with another person. Then, as my TikTok blew up, I contacted each business right there (Wing Stop, Little Caesar’s, Valverde elementary school) and each told me that they have footage from that night and would be happy to supply it to the cops."
According to Robinson, DPD investigators not only "fumbled" her case "so incredibly badly" by not listing her call as an attempted abduction report, but they've been treating her poorly since everything went down.
"A cop actually came to my house, had a super-aggressive demeanor and tone with me until I reciprocated it and he finally calmed down," she tells Westword. "I had to repeat the story to him minimum three times before he ever took down a single note on his little note pad."
Asked if there was any possible way she could've been mistaken about what the two men in masks were actually doing that night, Robinson replies: "I wasn't mistaken, I know what happened and what I saw. I also believe the other person also had his truck stolen. Two horrible experiences can happen simultaneously, especially in this neighborhood."
When Westword first began speaking with Robinson, she granted permission to obtain a copy of her 911 call from June 30 and asked for one to be sent to her, as well. But she has stopped responding to requests for more information or her email address. She also refused to talk over the phone about the incident after initially agreeing to do so.
Without explaining why, Robinson tells Westword in DMs that it is a "convenient story" for the DPD to just drop her case and say, "Oh she saw it wrong." But she stands by her claims and says that's not what happened here.
"I know what I saw and what happened," Robinson says. "I'm not an idiot. I know my surroundings, I know the feeling of a man with bad intentions. And my husband witnessed the entire thing and 1,000 percent backs me up that this was no carjacking. I have no doubt that may have happened around the same time. But it's not my story; that's not what I was part of."