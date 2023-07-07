Denver Will Clear Low-Level Arrest Warrants at Saturday's Fresh Start

"That's scary for someone," acknowledges Carolyn Tyler, Fresh Start spokesperson. "Someone may not even know they have an active warrant, and then they get pulled over for something else and find their day has radically changed. For other people who know they have an active warrant, a lot of people, unfortunately, go into the shadows. We don't want people in the shadows. We want people to come out of the shadows and do the right thing — clear their warrant, resolve their case and get back on track."



In addition to basic misdemeanors, people will also be able to potentially resolve warrants for violations against Denver city codes — like defacing property, curfew violations, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, trespassing, open alcohol container violations and non-alcohol traffic violations, among other things.

The offenses must be misdemeanors or city code violations that happened in the City and County of Denver.



The types of warrants that are eligible for clearing "run the gamut" of possible charges. "It's not that we expect to have a groundswell of this kind of offender or that kind of offender," Tyler says. "It will be across the board."

"These are cases that can't advance because a person didn't show up to court, for example, so now there's a warrant for their arrest," she says. "These would be people who have not been found guilty of anything, and we just need to get these cases resolved."



People might be named as defendants in a misdemeanor case that happened months or even years ago, but they're not arrested until the warrant comes up during a simple traffic stop.



"[Police are] supposed to arrest you for something that you may not even realize you had to tidy up with court two years ago. That's not a prospect that we like. We want to resolve these cases and get them handled," Tyler concludes.