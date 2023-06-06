Carlon Manuel Once Lived in His Car; Now He Steers Denver's AID Center

click to enlarge Denver launched the STAR program in 2020. Conor McCormick-Cavanagh

Assessment, Intake and Diversion (AID) Center was created.



click to enlarge Armando Saldate heads Denver Department of Public Safety, and hired Carlon Manuel to run the AID Center. denver.gov

After getting his job in the L.A. mayor's office, Manuel had continued working with nonprofits, helping provide supportive services for homeless veterans through People Assisting the Homeless and working in getting involved with community colleges in the California state system. But his fiancée was planning to move to Denver, so he started looking for jobs in the area.



He found the AID Center post on LinkedIn and applied.



He was the third candidate Saldate interviewed. "This is going to be really easy," Saldate told Holliday after meeting Manuel.



In fact, Manuel was indeed able to launch the center in November, though the official opening came a few months later.

click to enlarge Carlon Manuel runs Denver's new Assessment, Intake, and Diversion Center. Benjamin Neufeld