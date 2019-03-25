While Denver Celebrates Cesar Chavez Day, Columbus Still Afloat in Colorado

Happy Cesar Chavez Day...in Denver, at least. Today, March 25, the Mile High City will observe the legacy of legendary civil rights and labor movement activist Cesar Chavez by locking government offices (including the libraries), making parking meters free and leaving trash cans in the street. The city's been observing the holiday on the last Monday of March for close to two decades, ever since Denver City Council made a trade and dumped the embattled Columbus Day back in 2001.

That's a move that the State of Colorado is not yet ready to make. Colorado was the first state to celebrate Columbus Day as an official state holiday, back in 1907, and although there have been recent proposals to replace Columbus Day with another, less controversial holiday, those efforts have all failed.

Last year the idea was to dump Columbus Day in favor of Election Day, a state holiday on the first Tuesday of November; this year Representative Adrienne Benavidez returned with another plan, to replace Columbus Day with Colorado Day on August 1, the day that the Centennial State joined the union in 1876. But that proposal lost in committee earlier this month. "But, we are very resilient and will continue to work this summer to win senators over to the importance and need for the bill," Benavidez says.