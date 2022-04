See Where Every Denver Traffic Death Has Happened in 2022 So Far

2010: 42

2011: 41

2012: 40

2013: 47

2014: 49

2015: 57

2016: 61

2017: 51

2018: 64

2019: 71

2020: 57

2021: 84

In 2021, according to the Denver Police Department , the Mile High City suffered 84 traffic fatalities by far the most since the launch of Vision Zero , a five-year action plan dedicated to "eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries by making our roadways safer for everyone" by 2030. And 2022 could be even worse.The DPD confirmed fifteen traffic fatalities through the first three months of this year, two more than at the same time in 2021 — and there have already been another two traffic deaths in the first days of April.According to data collected by Denver Streets Partnership , 382 traffic fatalities occurred in the city from February 17, 2016, the date Denver officially committed to Vision Zero, and the start of 2022. The seventeen fatalities since then brings the total to 399.The 84 traffic deaths in 2021 didn't represent an all-time record; Denver police counted 100 in 1969. But in January, the DPD provided numbers for each year since 2010, when the total fatality count was 42, exactly half the number last year. In 2019, the decade topped out with 71 deaths — thirteen fatalities fewer than in 2021. Here's the 2010-2021 rundown.The first fatality of 2022 occurred on January 11, with two more following later that month. Six traffic deaths happened in both February and March, while two took place on April 1: a fatal hit-and-run crash involving two automobiles near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. and Colorado boulevards, and a collision involving a motorist and a pedestrian near Speer Boulevard and Broadway.The seventeen crashes in 2022 so far have resulted in criminal charges either being pressed or pending in at least seven instances — among them two classified as hit-and-runs. Prosecution has been declined by the Denver District Attorney's Office in two others. Most of the accidents involved either single-car incidents or autos striking autos, but five were associated with cars that struck pedestrians — and in one case, a pedestrian was killed by a train.Here's a map showing where all seventeen fatalities in 2022 happened; the majority are clustered along the Interstate 25 corridor. Click on each pin to get additional details, including the date, the name of the victim if available, the type of vehicles involved and information about criminal charges.See the list of 2022 fatalities, in chronological order.1. January 11, 2022Victim: Paul Hobrecht5200 block of Peña BoulevardAuto/RolloverCriminal charges: None2, January 14, 2022Victim: Patricia YoungEast Alameda Avenue/South Dayton StreetAuto/AutoCriminal charges: Careless driving with death3. January 21, 2022Victim: Matthew Goodman1800 block of South Federal BoulevardPedestrian/AutoCriminal charges: Declined4. February 6, 2022Victim: Joaquin Romero600 block of South Eliot StreetAuto/PedestrianHit and RunCharges: Pending5. February 6, 2022Victim: Steven AguilarNorthbound I-25/Colfax AvenueAuto/RolleverCharges: None6. February 9, 2022Victim: Jeffrey Jones3700 Park Avenue WestPedestrian/Train7. February 12, 2022Victim: Oscar ChicconNorth Williams Street/East 31st AvenueAuto/AutoCharges: Careless driving with death8. February 25, 2022Victim: Mary VaccaroNorth Tower Road/East 69th AvenueAuto/PedestrianCharges: Pending9. February 26, 2022Victim: Kevin Maczo-Hernandez1200 block of South Santa Fe DriveAuto/Rollover10. March 2, 2022Victim: Jaime Gonzalez-ValdezLeetsdale Drive/South Monaco ParkwayMotorcycle/Auto11. March 3, 2022Victim: April MataSouthbound I-25/West Eighth AvenueAuto/RolloverCharges: Careless driving with death12, March 12, 2022Victim: Joshua JonesNorthbound I-25/West Alameda AvenuePedestrian/AutoCharges: Pending13. March 23, 2022Victim: Michael LewisSouthbound I-25/West 13th AvenuePedestrian/AutoCharges: Pending14. March 24, 2022Victim: Daniel RubioWest 5th Avenue/North Kalamath StreetAuto/RolloverCharges: Careless driving with death15. March 28, 2022Victim: Dennis NeelyWest Alameda Avenue/South Sheridan BoulevardAuto/RolloverCharges: Pending16. April 1, 2022Victim: Rodolfo RiveraEast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard/Colorado BoulevardAuto/AutoHit and RunCharges: Pending17. April 1, 2022Victim: Anthony YagovaneSpeer Boulevard/North Broadway StreetAuto/PedestrianCharges: PendingIf you have information about any of the incidents in which criminal charges have been pressed or are pending, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (6787).