See Where Every Denver Traffic Death Has Happened in 2022 So Far

The DPD confirmed fifteen traffic fatalities through the first three months of this year, two more than at the same time in 2021 — and there have already been another two traffic deaths in the first days of April.
According to data collected by Denver Streets Partnership, 382 traffic fatalities occurred in the city from February 17, 2016, the date Denver officially committed to Vision Zero, and the start of 2022. The seventeen fatalities since then brings the total to 399.
The 84 traffic deaths in 2021 didn't represent an all-time record; Denver police counted 100 in 1969. But in January, the DPD provided numbers for each year since 2010, when the total fatality count was 42, exactly half the number last year. In 2019, the decade topped out with 71 deaths — thirteen fatalities fewer than in 2021. Here's the 2010-2021 rundown.
2010: 42The first fatality of 2022 occurred on January 11, with two more following later that month. Six traffic deaths happened in both February and March, while two took place on April 1: a fatal hit-and-run crash involving two automobiles near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. and Colorado boulevards, and a collision involving a motorist and a pedestrian near Speer Boulevard and Broadway.
2011: 41
2012: 40
2013: 47
2014: 49
2015: 57
2016: 61
2017: 51
2018: 64
2019: 71
2020: 57
2021: 84
The seventeen crashes in 2022 so far have resulted in criminal charges either being pressed or pending in at least seven instances — among them two classified as hit-and-runs. Prosecution has been declined by the Denver District Attorney's Office in two others. Most of the accidents involved either single-car incidents or autos striking autos, but five were associated with cars that struck pedestrians — and in one case, a pedestrian was killed by a train.
Here's a map showing where all seventeen fatalities in 2022 happened; the majority are clustered along the Interstate 25 corridor. Click on each pin to get additional details, including the date, the name of the victim if available, the type of vehicles involved and information about criminal charges.
See the list of 2022 fatalities, in chronological order.
1. January 11, 2022
Victim: Paul Hobrecht
5200 block of Peña Boulevard
Auto/Rollover
Criminal charges: None
2, January 14, 2022
Victim: Patricia Young
East Alameda Avenue/South Dayton Street
Auto/Auto
Criminal charges: Careless driving with death
3. January 21, 2022
Victim: Matthew Goodman
1800 block of South Federal Boulevard
Pedestrian/Auto
Criminal charges: Declined
4. February 6, 2022
Victim: Joaquin Romero
600 block of South Eliot Street
Auto/Pedestrian
Hit and Run
Charges: Pending
5. February 6, 2022
Victim: Steven Aguilar
Northbound I-25/Colfax Avenue
Auto/Rollever
Charges: None
6. February 9, 2022
Victim: Jeffrey Jones
3700 Park Avenue West
Pedestrian/Train
7. February 12, 2022
Victim: Oscar Chiccon
North Williams Street/East 31st Avenue
Auto/Auto
Charges: Careless driving with death
8. February 25, 2022
Victim: Mary Vaccaro
North Tower Road/East 69th Avenue
Auto/Pedestrian
Charges: Pending
9. February 26, 2022
Victim: Kevin Maczo-Hernandez
1200 block of South Santa Fe Drive
Auto/Rollover
10. March 2, 2022
Victim: Jaime Gonzalez-Valdez
Leetsdale Drive/South Monaco Parkway
Motorcycle/Auto
11. March 3, 2022
Victim: April Mata
Southbound I-25/West Eighth Avenue
Auto/Rollover
Charges: Careless driving with death
12, March 12, 2022
Victim: Joshua Jones
Northbound I-25/West Alameda Avenue
Pedestrian/Auto
Charges: Pending
13. March 23, 2022
Victim: Michael Lewis
Southbound I-25/West 13th Avenue
Pedestrian/Auto
Charges: Pending
14. March 24, 2022
Victim: Daniel Rubio
West 5th Avenue/North Kalamath Street
Auto/Rollover
Charges: Careless driving with death
15. March 28, 2022
Victim: Dennis Neely
West Alameda Avenue/South Sheridan Boulevard
Auto/Rollover
Charges: Pending
16. April 1, 2022
Victim: Rodolfo Rivera
East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard/Colorado Boulevard
Auto/Auto
Hit and Run
Charges: Pending
17. April 1, 2022
Victim: Anthony Yagovane
Speer Boulevard/North Broadway Street
Auto/Pedestrian
Charges: Pending
If you have information about any of the incidents in which criminal charges have been pressed or are pending, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (6787).