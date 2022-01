Denver Streets Were Deadlier Than Ever in 2021

What's likely to be the final count for 2021 Denver traffic fatalities is in. According to the Denver Police Department , 84 people were killed in vehicular incidents last year — by far the most since the city launched Vision Zero, a five-year action plan with the mission of "eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries by making our roadways safer for everyone" by 2030. It may also be an on-time record.The total traffic-death toll since February 17, 2016, the date Denver officially committed to Vision Zero, is now at 382, according to data collected by Denver Streets Partnership Annual traffic death totals for Denver weren't widely accessible until recent years. However, the DPD was able to providewith numbers for each year since 2010, when the fatality count was 42, exactly half of the 2021 total. The previous high-water mark over this span was 2019, with 71 — thirteen fatalities fewer than in 2021.2010: 422011: 412012: 402013: 472014: 492015: 572016: 612017: 512018: 642019: 712020: 572021: 84Here are the names of the 84 individuals who died in Denver traffic accidents last year, along with the location of the incident; whether criminal charges were pressed, are pending or were declined by prosecutors; and the type of vehicle involved. Note that thirteen of the deaths were associated with hit-and-runs.1. Louis Jackson01/01/211400 block of North Elati StreetCharges: NoneElectric Stand-up Scooter/Fixed Object2. Anthany Munguia01/07/21North Fox Street and West 38th AvenueCharges: NoneAuto/Rollover3. Serafin Finn01/16/211300 block of South Federal BoulevardHit and RunCharges: PendingPedestrian/Auto4. Monie Law01/21/211600 block of South Monaco Street ParkwayCharges: NoneAuto/Fixed Object5. Monica Charles01/23/21North Broadway and West Speer BoulevardCharges: DeclinedAuto/Auto6. Debra Williams01/23/21North Broadway and West Speer BoulevardCharges: DeclinedAuto/Auto7. Cesar Reyes-Castorena02/03/21Eastbound I-70 and Quebec StreetCharges: Careless driving with deathAuto/Auto8. Maria Rosales02/08/21East Hampden Avenue and South Akron StreetCharges: DeclinedPedestrian/Auto9. Refugio Sanchez-Garcia02/12/21West Evans Avenue and South Zuni StreetCharges: Vehicular HomicideAuto/Auto10. Bryan Serrano02/15/21Northbound I-25 and West 8th AvenueCharges: NoneAuto/Rollover11. Daniel Hallinan02/16/213200 block of West 44th AvenueCharges: Careless driving with deathAuto/Auto12. Michael Ramos03/05/21Morrison Road and West Kentucky AvenueCharges: Hit and Run with deathAuto/Pedestrian13. Michelle Campbell03/23/21Northbound I-15 and northbound I-225Charges: NoneAuto/Auto14. Tracy Rabb04/01/211400 block of North Race — Vine alleyCharges: DeclinedPedestrian/Auto15. Jessica Allen04/03/21Lawrence Street and 18th StreetCharges: Vehicular HomicideAuto/Auto16. Bradley Brubaker04/10/21West 32nd Avenue and North Lowell BoulevardCharges: Vehicular HomicideAuto/Auto17. Alyssa Perdue04/11/212000 block of North Speer BoulevardCharges: NoneAuto/Fixed Object18. Loretta Cline04/12/21700 block of North Corona — Downing alleyCharges: NoneAuto/Fixed Object19. Mohammed Hammouma04/07/21Park Ave West and Wewatta StreetCharges: NoneAuto/Fixed Object20. Tomas Fresquez-Castro04/24/214500 block of West 26th AvenueCharges: NoneAuto/Fixed Object21. Joey Bauer05/07/21Westbound I-70 and North Sheridan BoulevardCharges: NoneMotorcycle/Fixed Object22. Serena Ramos-Guzman05/08/21700 block of South Lincoln StreetCharges: NoneAuto/Fixed Object23. Keith Lake05/17/21North Central Park Boulevard and East 35th AvenueCharges: DeclinedMotorcycle/Auto24. John Daggy05/22/215000 block of North Federal BoulevardCharges: NonePedestrian/Auto25. Sebastian Martinez05/23/21Northbound I-25 and 20th StreetCharges: NoneMotorcycle/Auto26. Benjamin Desch06/06/21Westbound I-70 and North Brighton BoulevardCharges: NoneMotorcycle/Auto27. Zakaria Guisse06/07/21Northbound I-25 and 20th StreetCharges: Vehicular Homicide (Hit and Run)Auto/Pedestrian28. Joyce Sterk05/26/21East Florida Avenue and South Hudson StreetCharges: Careless driving with deathAuto/Auto29. Stanley Taylor06/12/211700 block of North Monaco StreetCharges: NoneAuto/Fixed Object30. Wayne Carroll06/12/211700 block of North Monaco StreetCharges: NoneAuto/Fixed Object31. Hidat Ghebrab06/14/21Park Ave West and Court PlaceCharges: Careless driving with death (Hit and Run)Auto/Pedestrian32. Roberto Zarate06/18/215000 block of East Evans AvenueHit and RunCharges: PendingAuto/Pedestrian33. Christopher Jordan06/21/21West Florida Avenue and South Osage StreetCharges: NoneMotorcycle/Auto34. Jeffrey Turner06/24/217100 block of East Evans AvenueCharges: Vehicular HomicideAuto/Fixed Object35. Gerardo Alva-Sanchez06/29/21North Quentin Street and East 51st AvenueCharges: Careless driving with death (Hit and Run)Auto/Motorcycle36. Jeffrey Hutchcrat07/05/21Westbound I-70 and Central Park BoulevardCharges: NoneAuto/Rollover37. Robert Jimenez06/29/2110100 block of Martin Luther King BoulevardCharges: NoneAuto/Auto38. Joshua Lawson*07/22/21West Evans Avenue and South Acoma StreetCharges: NoneBicycle/Fixed Object39. Lynette Hoschouer07/26/211000 block of West 6th AvenueCharges: Vehicular HomicideAuto/Auto40. Maribel Garcia07/29/212600 block of South Sheridan BoulevardCharges: Vehicular HomicideAuto/Auto41. Kyle McClelland07/29/212600 block of South Sheridan BoulevardCharges: Vehicular HomicideAuto/Auto42. Phillip Williams07/30/212300 block of North Syracuse StreetCharges: NoneAuto/Fixed Object43. Robert Blackman08/08/212200 block of East Buchtel BoulevardCharges: Careless driving with deathAuto/Motorcycle44. Dylan Danley08/19/21West 17th Avenue and North Irving StreetCharges: NoneAuto/Auto45. James Garcia08/24/21100 block of West Colfax AvenueCharges: NoneMotorcycle/Fixed Object46. Randy Collins08/27/21East 56th Avenue and North Ireland StreetCharges: DeclinedMotorcycle/Auto47. Johan Figueroa-Juarez08/27/2111700 block of East Martin Luther King BoulevardCharges: NoneMotorcycle/Auto48. Flordelis Casanas08/28/211800 block of East Evans AvenueHit and RunCharges: PendingAuto/Low Power Scooter49. Johnnie Luque08/30/211000 block of South Raritan StreetCharges: Careless driving with deathAuto/Pedestrian50. Sean Love*06/22/21East 40th Avenue and North Colorado BoulevardCharges: DeclinedElectric Stand-up Scooter/Auto51. Barbara Weller09/02/21East 6th Avenue and North Downing StreetCharges: Vehicular HomicideAuto/Auto52. Robert McCullough*09/05/213900 block of West 10th AvenueCharges: NoneBicycle/Fixed Object53. Jose Ocampo-Soteno09/07/21Arkins Court and 29th StreetCharges: Vehicular Homicide (Hit and Run)Auto/Pedestrian54. Lucille Reed09/08/211700 block of East 46th AvenueCharges: Vehicular HomicideAuto/Auto55. David Merritt09/14/21Court Place and West Colfax AvenueCharges: DeclinedBicycle/Auto56. Patherchia Thao09/18/21900 block of North BroadwayHit and RunCharges: PendingAuto/Pedestrian57. Christopher Kelly09/27/21North Broadway and East 3rd AvenueHit and RunCharges: PendingAuto/Pedestrian58. Rena Slutzker09/27/217000 block of East Cornell AvenueCharges: NoneAuto/Fixed Object59. Shamari Scott09/15/21800 block of North BroadwayHit and RunCharges: PendingPedestrian/Auto60. Byrce Chavez10/04/214400 block of North Colorado BoulevardCharges: NoneMotorcycle/Fixed Object61. Tiwan Alley10/06/21Northbound I-25 and West 6th AvenueCharges: DeclinedMotorcycle/Auto62. Camron Henderson10/05/213000 block of North Brighton BoulevardCharges: NoneMotorcycle/Fixed Object63. Matthew Davis10/08/21Welton Street and West Colfax AvenueCharges: DeclinedPedestrian/Auto64. Jorge Duque Arcila10/15/21Southbound I-25 and East Belleview AvenueCharges: NoneAuto/Fixed Object65. Robert Williams10/07/21East 21st Avenue and North Franklin StreetCharges: Careless driving with deathAuto/Auto66. Robert Goolsby10/02/211400 block of South BroadwayCharges: NoneAuto/Auto67. Atilano Aviado10/15/21West 42nd Avenue and North Zuni StreetCharges: Careless driving with deathAuto/Auto68. Sergio Loya10/24/21Westbound I-70 and North Pecos StreetHit and RunCharges: PendingPedestrian/Auto69. Roger Grahf10/29/21700 block of West Bayaud AvenueCharges: DeclinedBicycle/Train70. Donald Roberts10/30/219000 block of East Lowry BoulevardCharges: NoneAuto/Fixed Object71. Ruben Zamarron11/03/214800 block of North Pecos StreetCharges: DeclinedAuto/Auto72. Theodore Rowles11/05/21New Jersey Street and East Colfax AvenueCharges: PendingAuto/Motorcyle73. Clarence Smith10/27/21East 45th Avenue and Peoria StreetCharges: DeclinedPedestrian/Auto74. Lori Roushon11/15/215200 block of West Jewell AvenueCharges: PendingAuto/Pedestrian75. Patrick Quinn11/22/21Northbound I-25 and 20th StreetCharges: PendingPedestrian/Auto76. Ernesto Valdez11/08/2111100 block of East 45th AvenueCharges: Careless driving with deathAuto/Fixed Object77. Matthew Shackleford11/21/2021300 block of South BroadwayHit and RunCharges: PendingAuto/Pedestrian78. Tomas Thornwall12/12/2120th St and northbound I-25 on-rampCharges: NoneAuto/Fixed Object79. Paul Young12/13/21North Unita Street and East 29th AvenueCharges: Careless driving with deathAuto/Pedestrian80. Florentino Perez12/15/21East Evans Avenue and South Oneida StreetCharges: DeclinedPedestrian/Auto81. Tyisha Ortega12/19/21South Havana Street and South Parker RoadCharges: NoneAuto/Auto82. Mariah Davis12/19/21South Havana Street and South Parker RoadCharges: NoneAuto/Auto83. James Matteson11/22/219900 block of East Iliff AvenueCharges: DeclinedAuto/Pedestrian84. Brittany Metz12/25/21200 block of West Iowa AvenueCharges: NonePedestrian/TrainThe final count for 2021 could change if someone hurt in a traffic incident last year succumbs to their injuries. But for now, 84 is definitely more than enough.*Case not counted by the Colorado Department of Transportation as a traffic fatality because of federal Fatality Analysis Reporting System reporting protocols.