Unanswered Questions About the Latest Union Station Area Shooting

On the evening of Saturday, March 19, a shooting took place behind Union Station, in an area that's seen rising crime rates for months and had been named by Mayor Michael Hancock as a focus for increased policing. But more than a day later, questions remain about the crime, including what motivated it and why the Denver Police Department released the names and ages of two suspects taken into custody, only to reveal hours later that one of the individuals would not be charged and had already been released.
The weekend had hardly been uneventful before this shooting. At 2:25 a.m. on March 18, the DPD's Twitter account noted that two people had been shot on the 8000 block of East Montview Boulevard, and a subsequent update confirmed that one of the victims had died at the scene. Additional tweets included a 10:02 p.m. March 19 alert about a shooting on the 3300 block of York Street that injured an adult female; a 6:30 a.m. March 20 item about a shooting on the 1600 block of South Zenobia Street that resulted in a male victim being transported to the hospital; and a 9:37 p.m. March 20 bulletin in regard to a stabbing on the 1700 block of West Mosier Place that also sent a male victim to the hospital.
Still, the report that got the most attention was tweeted at 7:02 p.m. on March 19: Denver officers were "investigating a shooting in the 1700 block of Chestnut Place. One person is being transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries." An update added: "The victim is an adult male and is in stable condition. Two males have been taken into custody near 20th and Little Raven and are being held for investigation of the shooting."
At 10:02 a.m. on March 20, the DPD issued a release announcing that two males had been "arrested in connection with the shooting that occurred yesterday afternoon near the 1700 block of Chestnut Place" and were "being held for investigation of aggravated assault." Both were identified and their birthdates were included — typically indications that investigators are confident the busts will stick. But at 2:21 p.m., a follow-up release acknowledged that one of the suspects, an eighteen-year-old, "is not facing any charges for the shooting and was released from custody," leaving only 21-year-old Dominico Archuleta in custody.
Final charges against Archuleta are expected to be determined by the Denver District Attorney's Office; according to CBS4, Denver Deputy District Attorney Michael Bailey told a judge that Archuleta had shot the victim in the abdomen using an untraceable "ghost gun."
Crime in the Union Station neighborhood — a DPD definition that stretches for blocks around the station itself — made headlines in early December 2021 following outcry from the union representing RTD employees, who were particularly concerned about the bus terminal area. That concern was subsequently echoed by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, who called for tougher enforcement actions in the area. These efforts culminated in a Denver police sweep on February 23 during which 43 people were busted, ten for felonies. At the time, the DPD revealed that more than 500 arrests had taken place in the Union Station neighborhood since January 1.
Statistics accessible via the Denver Crime Map show that the number of arrests in the neighborhood has remained high since then. From February 24, the day after the sweep, to March 19, the most recent date for which stats are available, the Union Station neighborhood as a whole registered 226 offenses, for a crime density of 514.81 per square mile — by far the most for any Denver neighborhood during that period.
Of the 226 incidents reported, however, only eight fall under the category of violent crimes: five aggravated assaults and three robberies. The others are property crimes (arson, larceny, burglary, auto theft or theft from a motor vehicle) or what are dubbed "other crimes" (drug and alcohol offenses, public disorder, white-collar crime, and other crimes against persons). But while the increased police presence certainly accounts for the increased arrests, the problems persist — particularly in the bus terminal area.
Those with information about the March 19 shooting or any other incidents can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).